The High Court in Nakuru has awarded Mediamax journalist Catherine Wanjeri Kariuki Sh1.5 million in damages after finding that the police violated her constitutional rights by shooting her while she covered the 2024 Finance Bill protests.

Justice Samwel Mukira Mohochi, in a judgment delivered virtually on August 15, 2025, ruled that the use of force against journalists covering the June and July protests, including shooting, physical assault, harassment, arbitrary arrests and intimidation, was unconstitutional.

The court found that Kariuki, the fourth petitioner, was shot at close range with rubber bullets by a police officer while covering demonstrations in Nakuru, despite wearing clearly identifiable press credentials. She sustained serious physical injuries.

Justice Mohochi held that the shooting violated her rights to human dignity, freedom and security of the person, freedom of expression and freedom of the media under Articles 28, 29, 33 and 34 of the Constitution.

The court consequently ordered the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General to jointly pay her sh1.5 million in general damages, together with interest at court rates until payment in full.

The judge held that the use of force against an unarmed and identifiable journalist was neither lawful, necessary nor proportionate.

However, the court declined to compel the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge specific police officers, citing the constitutional independence of the office under Article 157.

Instead, it directed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite and conclude its investigations into police conduct against journalists during the protests within 90 days, particularly the shooting of Kariuki.

IPOA was further ordered to forward the investigation files to the DPP for independent consideration and action.

The judge said that the constitutional independence enjoyed by investigative and prosecutorial bodies did not give them a licence to delay investigations indefinitely or operate without transparency.

The petition was filed by the Kenya Union of Journalists, the Kenya Editors’ Guild and the Independent Medico-Legal Unit, alongside six journalists, Kariuki, Dominic Wanjala Wafula, Justus Macharia, Erick Isinta, Maureen Muthoni Muriithi and Nick Mudimba.

They sued the Inspector General of Police, the Attorney General, Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo, Nairobi County Police Commander Adamson Bungei, IPOA, the National Police Service Commission and the DPP, among other respondents.

The petitioners had accused police officers of systematically targeting journalists covering the protests in Nakuru, Nairobi and other parts of the country through physical attacks, arbitrary arrests, intimidation and online harassment, including doxing.

They argued that journalists were attacked despite wearing press jackets and accreditation badges and carrying cameras, in violation of various constitutional protections, including the rights to privacy, fair administrative action and freedom of the media.

The respondents denied the allegations, maintaining that investigations into the conduct of police officers were active and ongoing.

They also argued that officers had acted within their statutory mandate under the National Police Service Act.

The court, however, dismissed claims by the other individual petitioners concerning doxing and additional alleged constitutional violations, finding that the allegations had not been sufficiently proved on a balance of probabilities.

It noted disputes surrounding the medical records, Occurrence Book extracts and forensic evidence presented to link individual officers to the alleged violations.

On costs, the court directed that each party bear its own expenses, citing the public interest nature of the petition and its objective of protecting press freedom.

However, Kariuki was awarded the costs of her claim against the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General.