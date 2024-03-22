fbpx
    EDUCATION

    Names Of KU Students Who Died In Road Accident Revealed

    ku accident: Names Of KU Students Who Died
    Kenyatta University.[COURTESY]

    The identity of 11 Kenyatta University students who perished in a road accident along Mombasa Road on Monday has been revealed.

    The university bus collided with a truck at Maungu killing 11 and 42 admitted to various hospitals.

    The students were on a trip to Mombasa.

    Among those who were killed were Navile Omondi Opiyo, Beneas Otieno, Hellen Mbula Kisilu, Micheal Muteti, and Vallary Akinyi Ouma.

    Others are Oslo Mwendwa, Felix Goori Nyata, Austin Omondi Owino, Rodgers, Kiprotich Rono, John Mbiriri Mureithi, and Patricia Murugi Mwangi.

    John MbirirI Mureithi
    John MbirirI Mureithi [image Courtesy]
    Hellen Mbula Kisilu
    Hellen Mbula Kisilu [Image Courtesy]
    Patricia Murugi Mwangi
    Patricia Murugi Mwangi [Image Courtesy]
    The University suspended learning for three days starting on Wednesday to mourn the departed.

    Those who were injured were airlifted to Nairobi to receive medication.

    Avenue Hospital confirmed that most of the students who survived the accident and were rushed to the facility for medication are in stable condition.

    Avenue Hospital manager Dr Said Mohammed said they received 18 accident survivors whom health personnel stabilized.

    “We are happy that 17 of the patients admitted here are in stable condition,” Mohammed said on Wednesday.

     

     

     

