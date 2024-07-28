Names of Nine IEBC Selection Panel Nominees Forwarded To Parliament

The Independent Election and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel that will recruit the electoral body’s Commissioners is taking shape following the selection and forwarding of nine nominees by the five bodies mandated by the newly signed electoral law.

The selection panel has three months from the day it will be gazetted to finalize its recruitment exercise and forward the names of the nominees to the president and shall thereafter stand dissolved unless its mandate is extended by Parliament.

Plans are that the names will be gazetted by Tuesday July 30.

The three persons nominated by the Political Parties Liaison Committee are Evans Misati representing non-parliamentary parties, Nicodemus Bore from the Majority party and Augustus Muli from the Minority Party.

Dr. Nelson Makanda and Fatuma Saman who were in the previous selection panel have been retained by the Inter-Religious Council.

Andrew Kipkoech Tanui has been nominated by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) nominated Caroline Kituku while Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula will on Monday officially announce Adams Oloo and nominee from the UDA side nominated by the Parliamentary Service Commission respectively.

However, Parliament may, by resolution passed in both the National Assembly and the Senate, extend the tenure of the selection panel for a specified period.

The commission will determine much in terms of planned recalling of Members of Parliament by protesters who are dissatisfied by their performance.