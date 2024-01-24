fbpx
    AFCON

    Namibia Secures Historic Knockout Berth in Africa Cup of Nations After Goalless Draw with Mali

    Linda Amiani
    Namibia vs Mali
    Namibia vs Mali: IMAGE/Courtesy

    Namibia secured a spot in the knockout phase of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time following a goalless draw against Mali in their final group match on Wednesday. The result placed Namibia among the top four third-placed finishers, concluding their Group E campaign with a total of four points.

    Mali clinched the group’s top spot with five points, while South Africa secured the second position, also accumulating four points but securing a higher rank than Namibia due to their 4-0 victory over them on Sunday.

    Tunisia’s hopes were dashed as they were eliminated after a 0-0 draw with South Africa in the other Group E match. Looking ahead, Mali, as group winners, are set to face Burkina Faso in a last-16 clash scheduled for next Tuesday in Korhogo. Meanwhile, Namibia is gearing up for a Saturday encounter against their neighbors, Angola.

    This significant advancement marks a pivotal moment for Namibia in the Africa Cup of Nations, and fans are eagerly anticipating the team’s performance in the upcoming knockout stages.

    The journey continues for Namibia as they prepare to face Angola, creating a buzz of excitement among football enthusiasts.

