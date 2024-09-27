Nancy Kerrigan, an American figure skater, has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Best known for her grace on the ice and her resilience through a highly publicized attack, she earned two Olympic medals and was crowned U.S. Figure Skating Champion in 1993. While she became an international figure for her rivalry with Tonya Harding, Kerrigan’s impressive career achievements and numerous endorsements solidified her as one of the most recognizable figures in figure skating history.

Nancy Kerrigan Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth October 13, 1969 Place of Birth Stoneham, Massachusetts Nationality American Profession Figure Skater

Early Life

Born Nancy Ann Kerrigan on October 13, 1969, in Stoneham, Massachusetts, she grew up in a modest household as the youngest child of Daniel and Brenda Kerrigan. Her father, a welder, worked tirelessly to support her passion for skating, even driving a Zamboni at the local rink in exchange for her lessons. Despite the financial challenges, Kerrigan’s determination paid off when she won her first competition, the Boston Open, at just nine years old. By age 16, she began training under renowned coaches Evy and Mary Scotvold, who guided her through the heights of her competitive career.

Rise to Fame

Kerrigan first gained national attention when she placed fourth at the junior level of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in 1987. Though she struggled with compulsory figures, her prowess in jumping set her apart from her peers. After compulsory figures were removed from competitions in 1990, her ranking improved significantly. By 1991, she won a bronze medal at the World Figure Skating Championships, marking the first-ever American sweep of the women’s podium alongside Kristi Yamaguchi and Tonya Harding.

In 1992, Kerrigan took home a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics in Albertville, France, and followed up with a silver at the World Championships that same year. With Kristi Yamaguchi retiring, Kerrigan became the U.S. champion in 1993, despite a few unsteady performances during the season.

1994 Cobo Arena Attack

Kerrigan’s career took a dramatic turn on January 6, 1994, when she was attacked at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. Shane Stant, hired by rival Tonya Harding’s then-husband Jeff Gillooly and his accomplice Shawn Eckardt, struck her lower right thigh with a police baton in a plot to eliminate Kerrigan from competition. The shocking event became a global media sensation and one of the biggest sports stories of the decade.

Though the attack forced her to withdraw from the National Championships, Kerrigan recovered in time to compete in the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, just seven weeks later. Her comeback was nothing short of extraordinary, as she won the silver medal. This event further raised her profile and cemented her place in figure skating history. The incident was later depicted in the 2017 film I, Tonya.

Television Appearances

After retiring from competition in 1995, Kerrigan shifted her focus to performing in ice shows, including Champions on Ice and Broadway on Ice. She also appeared on television shows such as Dancing with the Stars (2017), Fresh Off The Boat (2018), and Skating with Celebrities (2006). In 2002, Kerrigan published Artistry on Ice: Figure Skating Skills and Style, an instructional book that shared her expertise in figure skating techniques.

Nancy Kerrigan Endorsements

Nancy Kerrigan’s success in the 1992 Olympics led to a flood of endorsement deals. She signed lucrative contracts with major brands such as Campbell’s Soup, Evian, Reebok, and Seiko. Following the 1994 attack, her popularity soared, resulting in $9.5 million worth of endorsement deals before the Winter Olympics.

Personal Life

In 1995, Nancy Kerrigan married Jerry Solomon, her agent. The couple has three children together, and Solomon has a son from a previous marriage. Despite the public controversies and the pressures of fame, Kerrigan has remained a dedicated wife and mother while continuing to build her legacy both on and off the ice.

