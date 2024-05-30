Naomi Campbell Siblings: All About Pierre and Richard Blackwood

Naomi Campbell, born on May 22, 1970, is an English supermodel, singer, actress and businesswoman known for her groundbreaking career in the fashion industry.

Campbell, a prominent figure in the 1980s and ’90s, was one of the first Black models to achieve international success, advocating against racial bias in fashion.

Her diverse career includes music, acting, and philanthropy, notably founding Fashion for Relief to support humanitarian causes.

Additionally, she has been involved in various TV shows, music videos and even produced her own album.

Sibling

Campbell has two stepbrothers, Pierre and Richard Blackwood, who is an EastEnders actor and television presenter.

He became her stepbrother when his father, Cliff, married Naomi’s mother, Valerie, in the 1980s.

Although they were close when they were younger, they have since drifted apart due to their different lives and schedules.

Career

Campbell began her modeling career at a young age, appearing in music videos for Bob Marley and Culture Club in the 1970s and 1980s.

She was discovered by a modeling scout at age 15 and signed with Synchro modeling agency, quickly landing her first major cover for British Elle magazine.

Campbell went on to become one of the first Black models to achieve international supermodel status in the 1980s and 1990s.

She was the first Black model to appear on the covers of British Vogue, French Vogue and Time magazine. Campbell was part of the elite group of “supermodels” who dominated the fashion industry during this era.

Throughout her career, Campbell has modeled for top fashion designers and brands, including Versace, Ralph Lauren, Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent.

She has appeared on over 500 magazine covers.

Campbell has also ventured into other creative pursuits, releasing a pop/R&B album babywoman in 1994 and publishing a novel called Swan in the same year.

In addition to her modeling work, Campbell has acted in television shows and films, with roles in American Horror Story, Empire and To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.

She has also developed her own reality TV modeling competition show called The Face.

Campbell has used her platform to advocate against racial bias in the fashion industry and has founded the charitable organization Fashion for Relief to support humanitarian causes worldwide.

Awards and accolades

Campbell has received several prestigious awards and accolades throughout her career.

She was honored with a Fashion Icon Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2018 and received a Fashion Icon Award from the British Fashion Council in 2019.

In 2017, she was named a contributing editor for the British edition of Vogue magazine.

Campbell is recognized as one of the first Black models to achieve international supermodel status in the 1980s and 1990s, being the first Black model to grace the covers of British Vogue, French Vogue and Time magazine.

In 2019, she received special recognition at the British Fashion Awards for her significant contributions to the fashion industry over her illustrious 30-year career.

Campbell’s advocacy against racial bias in the fashion industry and her philanthropic efforts through Fashion for Relief further showcase her impact and influence beyond the realm of modeling.

Relationship history

Campbell has had a series of high-profile relationships throughout her career, although she has generally kept her personal life private.

Some of her notable partners include Robert De Niro in the early 1990s, Adam Clayton from 1992 to 1993 and a rumored fling with Leonardo DiCaprio in 1995.

She also dated Flavio Briatore from 1998 to 2003 and was engaged to him briefly in 1999.

Her longest confirmed relationship was with Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin from 2008 to 2013.

More recently, she has been linked to Liam Payne, Skepta, Louis C. Camilleri and Hassan Jameel.

Despite her dating history, Naomi has never been married and has maintained friendships with many of her past partners.