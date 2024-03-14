Naomi Osaka Sibling: All About Mari Osaka

Naomi Osaka is a Japanese professional tennis player who has achieved significant success in the sport.

She is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion and the first Asian player to hold the world No. 1 ranking in singles.

Naomi, known for her powerful serve and determination, has not only excelled in tennis but has also made an impact beyond the court.

She is an advocate for social justice, using her platform to raise awareness about important issues like racial justice and police violence.

Additionally, Naomi is involved in various ventures outside of tennis, collaborating with major brands, investing in companies and even owning a women’s professional soccer team.

Sibling

Naomi has an older sister named Mari.

Mari is a former professional tennis player who made her Women’s Tennis Association Tour debut in 2014 and competed in four ITF finals.

Despite being retired, Mari still holds a ranking of No. 335 in the world among women’s tennis players.

She announced her retirement from professional tennis in March 2021, citing that her career was a journey she didn’t enjoy ultimately.

Mari revealed this decision through a post on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the memories and support she received during her tennis career.

The sisters, Naomi and Mari, share a close bond and have practiced tennis together since childhood. They grew up dreaming of being champions and supporting each other both on and off the court.

Career

Naomi is a highly accomplished Japanese professional tennis player with a remarkable career.

She is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, winning the US Open in 2018 and 2020, as well as the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021.

Naomi’s aggressive playing style, highlighted by her powerful serve reaching speeds of up to 201 kilometers per hour (125 mph), has contributed to her success on the court.

Beyond tennis, she is known for her advocacy work, particularly in supporting social justice causes like the Black Lives Matter movement.

Her activism has earned her recognition and accolades, including being named one of the 2020 Sports Illustrated Sportspersons of the Year and the 2021 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year.

Additionally, Naomi’s impact extends to her influence as a marketable athlete, ranking among the highest-earning female athletes globally due to endorsement deals and tournament winnings.

Net worth

Naomi’s net worth is estimated to be around $45 million, making her one of the highest-paid female athletes globally.

Her earnings primarily come from a combination of tennis prize money and lucrative endorsement deals with major brands like Nike, Louis Vuitton and Mastercard.

In 2022, Forbes listed Naomi as the highest-paid female athlete in the world, with an estimated net worth of $51.1 million, derived mainly from sponsorship deals in the US and Japan.

Additionally, she has ventured into various business endeavors, including co-founding a skincare brand called Kinlo, owning a talent agency named Evolve and becoming a co-owner of the North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Her success both on and off the court has solidified her position as a prominent figure in sports and business, showcasing her exceptional talent and entrepreneurial acumen.