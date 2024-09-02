Natalie Dormer Siblings: All About Samantha and Mark Dormer

Natalie Dormer, born on February 11, 1982, in Reading, Berkshire, is a prominent British actress known for her versatile roles in television and film.

She gained significant recognition for her portrayal of Anne Boleyn in the Showtime series The Tudors and further solidified her fame as Margaery Tyrell in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Dormer’s career includes notable performances in films such as Captain America: The First Avenger and The Hunger Games series, where she played Cressida.

She has also appeared in the CBS series Elementary as Irene Adler/Moriarty and voiced characters in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Siblings

Natalie has two siblings, a younger sister named Samantha Dormer and a younger brother named Mark Dormer.

She grew up in Reading, Berkshire, with her family, including her mother, Claire Richards, and her father, Gary Dormer.

Career

Dormer began her acting career in 2005 with her film debut in Casanova, where director Lasse Hallström was impressed by her comedic timing and expanded her role.

She had a small part in Distant Shores the same year.

In 2007-2008, Dormer gained recognition for her portrayal of Anne Boleyn in the first two seasons of the Showtime series The Tudors, receiving highly positive reviews.

Robert Abele of LA Weekly wrote: “Natalie Dormer presents a painterly exquisiteness and complexity in her portrayal of Anne Boleyn… her enigmatic, time-halting loveliness is a boon for The Tudors, and damn near worth losing your head over.”

Dormer went on to appear in Agatha Christie’s Marple, City of Life, and Incendiary.

She made her stage debut at the Young Vic in 2010 in the play Sweet Nothings.

In 2011, Dormer played Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon in Madonna’s film W.E. and Private Lorraine in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Her lead performance in After Miss Julie at the Young Vic in 2012 attracted widespread critical acclaim.

Also Read: Jake Bongiovi Siblings: All About Jesse, Stephanie and Romeo

Dormer gained international attention with her performance as Margaery Tyrell on the HBO series Game of Thrones from 2012-2016, for which she was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

She also played Irene Adler/Moriarty on the CBS series Elementary from 2013-2015.

In 2014-2015, Dormer portrayed Cressida in the final two films of The Hunger Games franchise, which were financial successes.

She shaved the left side of her head for the role.

Other notable projects include Rush, The Counselor, The Scandalous Lady W, The Professor and the Madman, and The Forest.

In 2017, she starred as Mrs. Hester Appleyard in the Amazon Prime/BBC series Picnic at Hanging Rock.

Dormer has also ventured into writing and producing, co-writing the 2018 film In Darkness.

She has returned to the stage several times, most recently in 2017 for the lead role in David Ives’s Venus in Fur at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Awards and accolades

Dormer has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her acting career.

She won the Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer for her role in The Tudors in 2008.

Additionally, she was nominated for two Gemini Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role for The Tudors in 2008 and 2009.

Dormer was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in Game of Thrones in 2013.

She also won the Ewwy Award for Best Supporting Actress – Drama for the same role in 2013.

Furthermore, she received four nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for Game of Thrones in 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2016, winning the Empire Hero Award with the cast in 2015.

In addition to these accolades, Dormer won the Golden Nymph Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her work in The Tudors.

Her awards and nominations demonstrate her versatility and critical acclaim, particularly for her standout performances in The Tudors and Game of Thrones.

The Screen Actors Guild Award nominations highlight the esteem in which she is held by her peers in the industry.