Nate Burleson’s journey from professional football player to television host and rapper attests to his versatility and determination. With a net worth of $18 million, Burleson has made his mark both on the field and in the entertainment industry.

Nate Burleson Net Worth $18 Million Date of Birth Aug 19, 1981 Place of Birth Calgary, Alberta Nationality Canadian Profession Professional Football Player

Early Life

Born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Burleson was raised in a family deeply rooted in football. Despite initial setbacks, including not receiving a scholarship to his preferred university, he excelled at the University of Nevada, earning All-American honors.

Drafted in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Burleson showcased his talent as a wide receiver and special teams player. Notably, he set records and earned accolades during his time with the Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions.

Nate Burleson NFL Salary

Over his NFL career, Burleson earned an estimated $33 million, demonstrating his financial success in professional sports. Despite encountering challenges, such as injuries and setbacks, he managed his earnings wisely.

Also Read: Mick Mars Net Worth

Beyond football, Burleson diversified his investments, including real estate ventures. In 2016, he listed his impressive home in Newcastle, Washington, reflecting his astute approach to wealth management.

Nate Burleson Transition to Entertainment

Following his retirement from football, Burleson seamlessly transitioned into the entertainment industry. His charisma and passion for storytelling propelled him into television hosting roles with networks like CBS and Nickelodeon.

Notably, Burleson’s career highlights include hosting “Good Morning Football” and serving as a studio analyst for “NFL on CBS.” His contributions to sports broadcasting earned him recognition, including a Sports Emmy Award in 2021.

Music Career

Burleson’s creative talents extend beyond the football field and television studio. Under the stage name “New Balance,” he collaborated with artists like Wizdom, showcasing his passion for music and artistic expression.

His venture into the world of rap underscores his multifaceted persona and willingness to explore diverse avenues of creativity and self-expression.

Nate Burleson Net Worth

Nate Burleson net worth is $18 million.