Nate Burleson Siblings: A Family Fueled by Football and Fraternity

Nate Burleson is a Canadian-born American television host, football commentator and former professional football player.

He played as a wide receiver in the National Football League (NFL) for 11 years, primarily with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

Burleson was drafted by the Vikings in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft and earned first-team All-American honors in college football at the University of Nevada.

After his playing career, he transitioned to broadcasting, working as an analyst for the NFL Network and co-hosting Good Morning Football on NFL Network.

Burleson also co-hosts CBS Mornings and covers football for CBS on The NFL Today program, as well as on Nickelodeon.

Siblings

Burleson has several siblings.

His oldest brother, Alvin Jr., played college football for the University of Washington Huskies and the Western Illinois University Leathernecks.

Another older brother, Kevin, played professional basketball and was formerly a point guard for the Charlotte Bobcats of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

His younger brother, Lyndale, played college basketball for the University of Nevada Wolf Pack.

Career

Burleson played college football at the University of Nevada, where he set several receiving records.

He earned first-team All-American honors and was a finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top receiver.

Burleson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He played for the Vikings from 2003 to 2009, earning a reputation as a reliable and versatile receiver.

During his time with the Vikings, he had 244 receptions for 2,950 yards and 21 touchdowns.

In 2009, Burleson was traded to the Seattle Seahawks, where he played for two seasons. He had 113 receptions for 1,506 yards and 8 touchdowns with the Seahawks.

In 2010, Burleson signed with the Detroit Lions, where he played for three seasons. He had 186 receptions for 2,118 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Lions.

After retiring from the NFL in 2013, he transitioned to a broadcasting career.

Burleson began working as an analyst for the NFL Network, where he appeared on various shows and programs, including Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access.

In 2016, he joined CBS Sports as a studio analyst, co-hosting The NFL Today and covering football for CBS Sports.

He also co-hosts CBS Mornings and has become a prominent figure in the world of NFL broadcasting.

Awards and accolades

Burleson has received numerous awards and accolades for his work in both the sports and entertainment industries.

He won two Sports Emmy Awards in 2022 for his work as a studio analyst on the NFL Network, taking home the awards for Best Studio Analyst and Best Live Event Turnaround for his coverage of the NFL.

Burleson has also been recognized for his work in the entertainment industry.

He has appeared in several films and television shows, including the popular sitcom The Neighborhood and the comedy series The Eric Andre Show.

His work in these fields has earned him critical acclaim and recognition within the industry.

In addition to his work in the entertainment industry, Burleson has also been featured on several rap songs under the name New Balance, showcasing his versatility and creativity beyond his sports career.

He has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including working with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the United Way.

Personal life

Burleson is married to Atoya Burleson, whom he met while studying at the University of Nevada.

They got married on March 26, 2003, and have three children together, two sons, Nathaniel Burleson II and Nehemiah, and a daughter named Mia Pearl.

Nathaniel was born on May 3, 2004, Nehemiah on April 5, 2006 and Mia on July 2, 2010.