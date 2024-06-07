NMG Announces Restructuring Plan Signaling Potential Job Cuts

Nation Media Group (NMG) has unveiled a comprehensive restructuring plan designed to align with the evolving digital economy.

As part of this strategic shift, the company will unfortunately be reducing its workforce to streamline operations and cut payroll costs.

In a statement, NMG explained that external factors have necessitated this difficult decision.

“The media landscape is undergoing rapid transformation: Changes in audience consumption habits, technology, and other macro-economic factors have disrupted business models across the world,” NMG explained.

Without disclosing the number of staff to be affected by the layoffs, the media house stated that the restructuring is part of its ongoing strategy to become a leaner and more agile organization.

“As part of the continued implementation of our strategy, we are evolving into a leaner, more agile organisation that will drive the efficient delivery of services to our audiences and innovate rapidly to reap the benefits of the digital economy,” it added.

NMG has confirmed its commitment to handling the restructuring process with respect and in full compliance with the country’s labor laws.

“This exercise will be carried out with utmost respect to our employees and in adherence to Kenyan labour laws. This decision is incredibly difficult, and we are cognisant of the impact it will have on lives and livelihoods,” the Aga Khan-owned media house said.

The Kimathi Street-based media house also pledged to support the affected employees through this transition.

“We will therefore provide the necessary support to help those affected manage this transition.”