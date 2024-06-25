fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    TECHNOLOGY

    National Assembly Passes Finance Bill 2024 In Record Time

    Andrew WalyaulaBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    National Assembly Passes Finance Bill 2024 In Record Time

    The National Assembly has adopted the Finance Bill 2024 in less than two hours.

    This approval marks one of the fastest passages of a finance bill, occurring without input from the Opposition after Azimio MPs withdrew their proposed changes.

    The controversial bill faced significant opposition from citizens, particularly Gen Z, who called for its rejection rather than amendments.

    The bill was first introduced to the House on May 13, with only the title read by the clerk, and no debate took place at that stage.

    Following its introduction, the bill was referred to the relevant Departmental Committee for consideration.

    This committee facilitated public participation through hearings and consultations with stakeholders and experts.

    This process concluded on June 12, after which the committee compiled a report based on the feedback received.

    As a money bill, the Finance Bill is solely the responsibility of the National Assembly and does not require approval from the Senate, unlike other types of legislation.

    More to follow…

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    How to Fix ‘The Parameter Is Incorrect’ Error on Windows 11/10 [2024]

    National Assembly Passes Finance Bill 2024 In Record Time

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X