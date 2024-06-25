National Assembly Passes Finance Bill 2024 In Record Time

The National Assembly has adopted the Finance Bill 2024 in less than two hours.

This approval marks one of the fastest passages of a finance bill, occurring without input from the Opposition after Azimio MPs withdrew their proposed changes.

The controversial bill faced significant opposition from citizens, particularly Gen Z, who called for its rejection rather than amendments.

The bill was first introduced to the House on May 13, with only the title read by the clerk, and no debate took place at that stage.

Following its introduction, the bill was referred to the relevant Departmental Committee for consideration.

This committee facilitated public participation through hearings and consultations with stakeholders and experts.

This process concluded on June 12, after which the committee compiled a report based on the feedback received.

As a money bill, the Finance Bill is solely the responsibility of the National Assembly and does not require approval from the Senate, unlike other types of legislation.

More to follow…