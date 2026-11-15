National Bank of Kenya Announces Disruption of Banking Services

National Bank of Kenya, a subsidiary of Access Bank PLC, has announced a disruption affecting its banking services.

In a notice to customers on Sunday, November 15, the bank apologised for the inconvenience caused by the disruption, saying its technical team was working to restore normal services.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by the ongoing disruption affecting our banking services. We understand how important access to reliable banking services is to you,” the bank said.

The lender assured customers that efforts were underway to resolve the issue and restore normal operations.

“Our team is actively working to restore normal service, and we will keep you updated,” the notice added.

The bank thanked customers for their patience and understanding, reaffirming its appreciation for their continued trust.

“Thank you for your patience, understanding and continued trust in National Bank of Kenya. We truly appreciate you,” it said.