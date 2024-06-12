National Development Cannot be Advanced Through Regional or Parochial Considerations – Kindiki 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said that the country cannot achieve required national development through regional biases.

Kindiki insisted Kenya’s greatest enemy is the division that is as a result of ethnicity.

He called on leaders to shun ethic politics and any forms of incitement against one another as the country is one unit.

“The greatest enemy of our nation is division that comes through ethnicity. Our country is one and no part of Kenya will develop without other parts of Kenya. Let us put the unity of the nation forward and I urge the political leaders here in Tharaka Nithi and in other places to lead the people through the ideas and plans you have to help them.”

“Let’s not involve them in incitement to disrespect each other or hurt each other because this person belongs to this or that tribe,” Kindiki said.

Kindiki noted that the government of Kenya does not allow any form of discrimination.

He added that any person who tries to divide the people on ethnic lines is an enemy of Kenya and security agencies take on them head on.

Kindiki said that just like terrorists, bandits and those selling illegal drugs, all those propagating ethnicity and hate are enemies of Kenya.

“Any person of whatever nature who undermines the security stability and unity of Kenya is an enemy of Kenya. And the government under President Ruto does not condone sectional and sectarian discrimination.

“The rebels we are fighting in northern Kenya, the al-Shabaab and bandits are enemies of Kenya because they want to destroy Kenya and the people of Kenya. Likewise, those who sell drugs to our children are enemies of Kenya because they are destroying our children. Also, those who incite the people to bring hatred because of religious or ethnic grounds are threats to Kenya.”

Kindiki has been firm on calling out leaders who are pushing ethnic agendas in the country.

Last week, he told off national officeholders who are openly pushing for ethnic interests, saying that they violate public trust.

Kindiki insisted that pursuing such an agenda is also unconstitutional.

His remarks come amid calls by a section of leaders to have the one-man, one-vote, one-shilling revenue-sharing formula used in the division of revenue.

These leaders claim that some regions are highly populated and therefore need more resources.

Kindiki said leaders pushing for the adoption of the formula do not understand its implications for the future of the country.

Some of the national leaders who have expressed support for the sharing formula include Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

A section of senior national leaders have also declared support for the one-man, one-vote, one-shilling revenue-sharing formula.