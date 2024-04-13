National Police Service Finally Addresses Viral Video of Armed Men Marching in Baringo

The National Police Service has finally addressed a video doing rounds on the interwebs of men in plain clothes singing and bearing arms in Tangulbei, Baringo County.

In a statement on Saturday, NPS Spokesperson Resila Onyango explained that the men in the video are National Police Reservists in training.

“Contrary to the online portrayal and perception regarding a video clip currently circulating on social media, of men singing and matching in civilian clothes while armed, the National Police Service wishes to inform, reassure and further clarify to the members of the public that these are the National Police Reservists,” Onyango elucidated.

Further, Onyango said, the police reservists were engaging in their recreational exercise as part of their ongoing training in Baringo County.

She, however, assured Kenyans that the reservists were under supervision when the video was taken.

“The NPR trainees who were yet to be kitted with their uniforms were matching from their residence to their training ground within the Tangulbei Town under the full supervision of their instructors seen wearing tracksuits,” she added.

Onyango said the Tangulbei trainees are on a six-week training course.

They are set for pass out later this month.