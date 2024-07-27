National Police Service of Kenya Reports Success in Haiti Mission as Troops Take Over Gang-Controlled Areas

The Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission team, consisting of National Police Service Officers and the Haiti National Police (HNP), continues to achieve significant progress in their efforts to combat gang activities and restore security in Haiti. Recently, the MSS team successfully recaptured the Auorite Portuaire Nationale (APN) port from gang control. This achievement is part of their broader strategy to ensure security for critical infrastructure and transit locations, including clearing road blockades on the route to the gang-affected town of Ganthier.

On July 26, 2024, Mr. Edgard Leblanc Fils, Head of the Haiti Presidential Transition Council, visited MSS Force Commander Mr. Godfrey Otunge (SAIG) at the MSS Headquarters and addressed the MSS team. Additionally, on July 19, 2024, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, also visited the MSS team. The National Police Service officers in Haiti remain committed to working closely with the HNP and the people of Haiti to restore law and order.