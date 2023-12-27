Nazizi’s Three-year-old Child Dies After Falling From Fourth Floor in Dar es Salaam

Musician and radio host Nazizi Hirji is mourning after her three year old child fell and died while on vacation in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Jazeel fell from the fourth floor of a hotel they were staying on Monday and died.

Local police said the child was with a parent and was sleeping. The parent left the child sleeping and stepped out to the reception of the hotel to have his wifi password fixed.

It was then the child woke up and found he was alone and panicked.

Oblivious of the dangers ahead he walked to the room balcony before he slipped to the ground floor and landed head first.

The body was driven to Nairobi through Namanga border. He was buried on Tuesday.

Nazizi confirmed the news on social media. She said: “It is with profound sorrow and deepest heartache that we confirm the tragic passing of Jazeel, the beloved son of Nazizi Hirji on Christmas Day, December 25th, 2023, in Tanzania. We lost this young soul in an unfortunate accident at a hotel where the family was staying. He was buried earlier today (Wednesday) in Nairobi, in accordance with his religion.

“In these dark times, the light of a child’s life-in all its innocence and joy-is undeniably the purest. The void left by the loss is both immeasurable, and the pain is unbearable.

“In her son’s honour, Nazizi urges the media, fans, and the public to uphold the sanctity of family and the preciousness of life by fostering a period of privacy and respect as they navigate through this indescribable sorrow.

“We appeal for your compassion and understanding out of respect for their need for peace in this time of mourning. We kindly request everyone to allow Nazizi and her family the space they need to begin the healing process. A more detailed statement will be made available once the family has had some time to mourn their tremendous loss.

“Until then, we deeply appreciate your prayers and thoughts for Nazizi and her family during this incredibly difficult time.

“We kindly remind all entities to refrain from reaching out to the family directly to respect their privacy.”

Some Kenyans who learnt of the tragedy sent their condolences to Nazizi on social media

Nazizi Hirji is a hip hop/ reggae Kenyan musician and an actress who cast the role of Sandra on the series Babylon in 2015.

She was in Tanzania to also perform which she did on December 24, according to a banner she ran on her social media accounts.

She is a radio host at Vibes Radio.

Nazizi came to the lime light in the “9o’s” when he won the talent contest; Da Show. In 2000 she joined necessary noize, a music band composed of Nazizi, Kevin Wyre and Bamzigi.

She has since found success as a solo artist with singles like “Love Automatic” and “254.”