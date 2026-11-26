NCBA Group’s profit after tax increased by 14.5 per cent to Sh18.8 billion in the nine months to September 2026, up from Sh16.4 billion recorded during a similar period last year.

The growth was supported by increased lending, higher interest income and improved revenue from the Group’s other business lines.

Operating income rose by 14.7 per cent to Sh61.3 billion, while profit before tax increased by 14.6 per cent to Sh23.4 billion.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said the growth in operating income was supported by a 10.7 per cent increase in lending, which pushed net interest income up by 19.8 per cent to Sh38.4 billion.

Non-funded income also grew by 7.2 per cent to Sh22.9 billion, reflecting increased revenue from the Group’s other business segments.

Customer deposits increased by 13.5 per cent to Sh554 billion, while total assets grew by 11.8 per cent to Sh744 billion.

However, provisions for credit losses rose to Sh8 billion from Sh5.1 billion recorded a year earlier. The increase reflected additional funds set aside to cover potential losses, particularly from some corporate borrowers.

Gachora said the Group’s non-performing loan ratio remained stable at 10.1 per cent during the period.

NCBA Bank Kenya contributed 86 per cent of the Group’s profit before tax, underscoring the importance of its Kenyan operations to overall performance.

The Group’s businesses in Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda contributed a combined Sh2.7 billion, while non-banking operations added Sh1.1 billion.

The non-banking businesses include investment banking, insurance, leasing and bancassurance.

The Group also recorded growth in digital lending, with loans disbursed through its digital platforms increasing by 27.2 per cent to Sh1.3 trillion.

Lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) rose by 10 per cent to Sh58.2 billion as the bank expanded financing to businesses across the region.

The financial results come weeks after South Africa’s Nedbank completed the acquisition of a 66 per cent controlling stake in NCBA.

The transaction, concluded on November 3, 2026, made NCBA a subsidiary of Nedbank, with the remaining 34 per cent of its shares held by the public.

Gachora said NCBA would leverage its regional presence and support from Nedbank to pursue new growth opportunities across East Africa.