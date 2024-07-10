NCIC Summons MP Farah Maalim Over Utterances on Gen Z Protests

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Daadab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim to appear before the Commission on Thursday at 11.00 A.M.

Pursuant to Section 27 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act No. 12 of 2008, the Commission is investigating utterances made by the MP in Somali language, on the Gen Z demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.

According to the commission, Maalim’s remarks that have since gone viral are likely to incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination, and affect harmonious coexistence between groups of different political affiliations in Kenya, contrary to Section 13 (1) (a) of the NCI Act.

“Maalim is required to appear before the Commission to assist with the aforementioned ongoing investigations. Failure to appear in person at the said place, date, and time, is an offense as provided under Section 63 (c) as read with Section 63 (e) of the NCI Act,” NCIC said.

The Commission has also summoned Mr Merimet to appear before the Commission to assist the Commission with ongoing investigations on a video circulating of him uttering words likely to incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination, and affect harmonious coexistence between two communities in Kenya, contrary to Section 13 (1) (a) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

The NCIC has urged the public to report cases of hate speech likely to incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence, or discrimination, and affect harmonious coexistence in Kenya, via their toll-free SMS Number 1547.

In the last quarter (April-June 2024), the Commission received 67 cases out of which 43 are under various stages of investigation, 2 are before the court, 13 have been concluded and 13 others were conciliated under the NCI Act 2008 provisions.

Regarding social media platforms, the Commission flagged 44 cases on discrimination, 24 on incitement, 6 on hate speech, 93 on misinformation, and 68 on disinformation – totaling 268 cases.