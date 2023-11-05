Ndindi Nyoro, Babu Owino Among Top Ten Young Performing MPs

Members of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South) and Naisula Lesuuda (Samburu West) have been ranked among the top-performing young leaders in Kenya.

This is according to a poll released by Infotrak, which indicates that Nyoro scored 70% to top the list of 10 most performing young MPs in 2023.

Mwirigi and Christopher Wangaya (Khwisero) were ranked second at 66% with Mumias East MP Salasya coming in fourth with 64%.

Three MPs; Lesuuda, Francis Kuria (Molo) and Reuben Kiborek (Mogotio) tied at 63%.

Coming in 8th position was Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia with 81%, Babu Owino (Embakasi East) was in 9th place at 61% and Gideon Kipkoech (Keiyo South) at 59%.

Overall, Ndindi Nyoro was ranked the best performing MP in Kenya followed by Kangema MP Peter Irungu.

Mwirigi (Igembe South), Gideon Mulyungi (Mwingi Central), Christopher Wangaya (Khwisero), Rober Mbui (Kathiani) and George Kaluma (Homa Bay) came in third.

The fourth position was also tied between Geoffrey Wandeto (Tetu) and James Githua (Kabete).

In Nairobi, Babu was ranked the best performing lawmaker closely followed by Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi with 58%, Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru with 56% and Embakasi North MP James Mwangi with 55%.

Ruaraka MP Francis Tom Joseph Kajwang and Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie at 54%.

Embakasi West MP Mark Samuel Muriithi, Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri and Embakasi South MP Julius Musili got a 52% approval rating, while Langata MP Jalang’o and Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi each achieved a 50% rating.

More follows