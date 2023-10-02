Ne-Yo Declared Father of Ex-Girlfriend’s Children After Legal Battle

Ne-Yo, the renowned R&B artist, has finally achieved legal recognition as the father of his ex-girlfriend Sade Bagnerise’s two youngest children, effectively concluding a protracted and tumultuous legal dispute.

TMZ reports that on Friday, September 29, the singer of “Miss Independent” was officially confirmed as the father of Braiden and Brixton following a DNA test that established paternity.

The court order accompanying this declaration stipulates that the children’s last names should be changed from Bagnerise, their mother’s surname, to Smith, which is Ne-Yo’s last name.

Furthermore, the order ensures that these children are entitled to all the rights and privileges enjoyed by the R&B star’s other offspring.

In May, Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, initiated legal action against his ex-girlfriend Sade Bagnerise.

According to court documents, the artist acknowledged his biological paternity of the older child, Braiden Bagnerise, but had doubts regarding the younger child, Brixton Bagnerise. Consequently, he requested a DNA test to confirm paternity.

He also sought joint custody and proposed a “liberal parenting schedule,” asserting that both measures were in the children’s best interests. Additionally, he desired Braiden to assume his last name.

Ne-Yo romantic life has been fraught with complications. In February, he finalized his divorce from Crystal Renay, incurring a financial settlement of nearly $2 million in the process.

Renay initiated divorce proceedings in August 2022, a mere four months after their vow renewal ceremony.

She alleged that Ne-Yo had engaged in multiple infidelities and had secretly fathered a child with Bagnerise during their eight-year marriage.

Also Read: Tyrese And Voltron Films Sue Teddy Pendergrass Widow Over Biopic Rights

“8 years of lies and deception… 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.” Renay wrote.

“I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”

Renay also acquired one of their four Georgia residences, with Ne-Yo covering $20,000 worth of her moving expenses.

Additionally, she stipulated her need for a new car, for which Ne-Yo will be providing a $150,000 check to purchase a vehicle of her choice, while Ne-Yo retained ownership of their 2022 Bentley Bentayga.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...