Neal McDonough Net Worth

Neal McDonough is an accomplished American actor and producer with a net worth of approximately $4 million. Over the course of his multi-decade career, Neal has made a name for himself through memorable performances in both film and television, with standout roles in series like Band of Brothers, Boomtown, and Suits.

Early Life

Born on February 13, 1966, in Dorchester, Massachusetts, Neal McDonough grew up in a Catholic household. His parents, Catherine and Frank, were Irish immigrants who owned a motel. Neal attended Barnstable High School before enrolling at Syracuse University, where he majored in theater. Although he received baseball scholarship offers, Neal chose Syracuse for its strong theater program, graduating in 1988. He continued his classical theater training at the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Career

Neal McDonough began his acting career in the early 1990s, landing small roles in films like Darkman (1990) and television shows such as JAG and NYPD Blue. His early film work also included roles in Angels in the Outfield (1994) and Star Trek: First Contact (1996).

One of his early breakthrough roles came in 2001 when Neal was cast as First Lieutenant Lynn “Buck” Compton in HBO’s Band of Brothers, a critically acclaimed miniseries that earned multiple awards. His portrayal earned him widespread recognition and opened doors to more prominent roles.

From 2002 to 2003, Neal starred in Boomtown as Deputy District Attorney David McNorris, which earned him a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Drama Series. He also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report (2002), further solidifying his standing in Hollywood.

Neal McDonough Movies and TV Shows

Neal’s versatility as an actor has allowed him to excel in both television and film. In 2008, he took on a major role as Dave Williams in Desperate Housewives, a part that brought the show a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. He also appeared in Medical Investigation and films like Flags of Our Fathers (2006) and The Guardian (2006).

In 2011, McDonough joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Timothy “Dum Dum” Dugan in Captain America: The First Avenger. He reprised this role in various Marvel projects, including Agent Carter and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

He continued to book major television roles, appearing in the third season of FX’s Justified (2012) as a Detroit mobster. His performance earned him critical acclaim, including a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor. McDonough also had a significant role in Suits, appearing in 17 episodes between 2014 and 2019.

Recent Work

In addition to his work on Suits, Neal has appeared in other hit TV shows, including Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow as the character Damien Darhk. He has also appeared in shows like Yellowstone, Altered Carbon, and American Horror Story: Double Feature.

McDonough has lent his voice to video games, reprising his role as Bruce Banner in the 2005 game The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction and voicing characters in games like Call of Duty: Black Ops III (2015).

Personal Life

Neal McDonough is a devout Catholic, a faith that plays a significant role in his personal and professional decisions. In 2003, he married Ruvé Robertson, a South African model he met while filming Band of Brothers in the UK. The couple has five children: Morgan, Catherine, London, Clover, and James, and they reside in Tsawwassen, British Columbia.

Due to his religious beliefs, Neal has turned down roles that require intimate scenes, famously being fired from ABC’s Scoundrels in 2009 for refusing to perform a kissing scene. This decision temporarily stalled his career, but he has since rebounded.

Real Estate

In 2005, Neal purchased a home in Los Angeles for $2.675 million, which he sold in 2013 for $2.65 million. Despite the temporary career setback after Scoundrels, he has continued to maintain a stable and successful career.

