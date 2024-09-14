Neil Patrick Harris Siblings: Getting to Know Brian Harris

Neil Patrick Harris is a prominent American actor, singer, writer and producer.

He began his career as a child actor, gaining fame for his role as a teenage doctor in the television series Doogie Howser, M.D., which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Harris is widely recognized for his role as Barney Stinson in the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother for which he received multiple Emmy nominations.

Additionally, he is openly gay and has been in a long-term relationship with actor David Burtka since 2004; they are parents to twins born via surrogate.

Siblings

Neil has an older brother named Brian Harris.

They grew up together in Ruidoso, New Mexico, where their parents, Sheila Gail and Ronald Gene Harris, were both lawyers and also ran a restaurant.

While not much is publicly known about Brian’s personal or professional life, as Neil’s older sibling, he played a role in shaping Neil’s early life experiences and interests.

Career

Harris began his career as a child actor, making his film debut in Clara’s Heart alongside Whoopi Goldberg.

However, he gained widespread fame for his role as a teenage doctor in the television series Doogie Howser, M.D., which earned him a Golden Globe nomination and established him as a teen heartthrob.

After Doogie Howser, Harris transitioned to stage acting and film, appearing in Starship Troopers and the musical Rent.

He also starred in the short-lived sitcom Stark Raving Mad and made guest appearances in various shows.

Harris achieved significant acclaim for his role as Barney Stinson in the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother, for which he received multiple Emmy nominations.

His musical talents were showcased in Joss Whedon’s Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog, which won an Emmy.

In addition to acting, Harris has hosted numerous award shows, including the Tony Awards and the Academy Awards.

He starred as Count Olaf in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events and played a leading role in the Broadway revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, winning a Tony Award for his performance.

More recently, he appeared in the Netflix series Uncoupled and the film The Matrix Resurrections

Awards and accolades

Harris has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, showcasing his versatility as an actor, singer, and producer.

He has won five Primetime Emmy Awards out of twelve nominations.

Notably, he won for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on Glee in 2010, and he has also won the Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Program four times for hosting the Tony Awards.

In addition to his Emmy wins, Harris received a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway in 2014.

He has been nominated for a Golden Globe multiple times, including for his roles in Doogie Howser, M.D. and How I Met Your Mother .

Harris has also been recognized with a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album for Hedwig and the Angry Inch and has received accolades from various organizations, including the Screen Actors Guild and the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films.

In 2010, he was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, further highlighting his impact on the entertainment industry.