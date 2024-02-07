Nema Official Wanted Over Embakasi Explosion Surrenders 

A National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) official who was being sought in connection to the Embakasi gas explosion incident surrendered to the police Wednesday .

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said Linet Cheruiyot was presented by her advocate at Embakasi police station where she is currently being held.

She is set to be arraigned at the Makadara law courts for custodial orders, Mwaura said in an update Wednesday morning.

This now brings to five the number of suspects detectives have been hunting down for prosecution over the tragedy that has since left seven people death and several others injured.

Four others including the site manager, two drivers and another NEMA are still at large with DCI appealing for information from the public on their whereabouts.

On Tuesday, the owner of the plant alongside three other NEMA officials was arraigned in a Nairobi court.

“In our pursuit for justice for the victims, substantial progress has been made in the ongoing investigations. Four individuals were arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Milimani, charged with murder under sections 203 and 204 of the penal code,” Mwaura added.

The court is expected to rule on whether the four will be detained for 21 days pending the probe into the matter as requested by the prosecution.

Mwaura announced that all victims who were being sheltered at the Embakasi Social Hall have either been reintegrated into the community or provided with alternative accommodation.

The government, he added, will continue to offer extensive support, including both food and non-food items, to assist these individuals and families in rebuilding their lives and returning to normalcy.

“The government’s relief efforts extend beyond immediate shelter needs, focusing also on long-term support for the affected families,” he said.

“This comprehensive approach is indicative of the government’s dedication to ensuring that all those impacted by the tragedy are cared for and supported during their time of need,” he added.