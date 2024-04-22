NEMA Prohibits Use of Plastic Garbage Bags, Bin Liners

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has prohibited the use of plastic garbage bags and bin liners.

NEMA issued a statement mandating that organic waste generated by households, private sector and public sector institutions, religious institutions, private and public events should be segregated and placed exclusively in 100 percent biodegradable garbage bags and bin liners.

“The Government of Kenya (through the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources) in 2017 vide Gazette notice Nos. 2334 & 2356 banned the manufacture, importation and use of plastic carrier bags and flat bags used for commercial and household packaging. This included garbage bags and bin liners in its scope,” NEMA said.

“Section 12 of the Sustainable Waste Management Act, 2022 requires that all public and private sector entities segregate non-hazardous waste into organic and non-organic fractions, the segregated waste be placed in properly labelled and colour-coded receptacles, bins, containers and bags and all waste service providers to collect, handle and transport segregated waste.”

NEMA says the move is aimed at ensuring environmentally sound management of the organic waste fraction.

“The Authority hereby directs that within 90 days from the date of this notice, all organic waste generated by households, private sector and public sector institutions, religious institutions, private and public functions and events; shall strictly be segregated and placed in 100% biodegradable garbage bags/ bin liners only,” it added.

“The waste collected shall be collected separately (not mixed with other waste types) and transported to a designated material recovery facility for further processing. The use of conventional plastic bags/ bin liners for the collection of organic waste shall thus cease forthwith.”

County governments and private waste service providers licensed by NEMA have also been ordered to provide their clients with 100 per cent biodegradable garbage bags and bin liners only.