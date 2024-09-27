Nene Leakes Net Worth

Nene Leakes, an American reality TV personality, actress, author, and entrepreneur, has built an impressive net worth of $14 million. Best known for her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA), Nene became one of the highest-paid Bravo housewives, earning a remarkable $1 million per season before her departure in 2015. Her success extends beyond reality TV, with ventures in acting, fashion, and business, showcasing her versatility and entrepreneurial spirit.

Early Life

Born Linnethia Monique Johnson on December 13, 1967, in Queens, New York, Nene was one of five children. Due to her mother’s inability to care for all the children, Nene and one of her brothers moved to Athens, Georgia, to live with their aunt. Nene began modeling at the age of 16, a passion she pursued throughout high school and into college. She graduated from Clarke Central High School in Athens and attended Morris Brown College in Atlanta for two years before transitioning into the world of entertainment.

Career

Nene’s breakthrough came in 2008 when she joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Over seven seasons, she became a household name and a fan favorite, known for her larger-than-life personality and sharp wit. Following the first season, Nene co-wrote her autobiography, Never Make The Same Mistake Twice, detailing her life experiences from childhood through her rise to fame.

In 2015, Nene announced her departure from RHOA, but she continued to make appearances on the show in later seasons, returning as a full-time cast member in 2017 for the 10th season. Her popularity on RHOA opened doors to other television opportunities, including a stint on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011. Although she famously walked off the show due to conflicts with fellow contestant Star Jones, Nene’s reputation as a reality TV star remained intact.

Nene’s acting career includes notable roles on popular TV series such as Glee and The New Normal, where she showcased her talent beyond reality television. She also appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2014, making it to the seventh week of the competition.

Business

Outside of television, Nene has built a successful career as an entrepreneur. In 2014, she launched the Nene Leakes Collection, a fashion line sold through the Home Shopping Network (HSN). The line was well-received, further cementing her status as a businesswoman.

Nene also ventured into the world of comedy, embarking on a nationwide tour titled So Nasty, So Rude in 2016, named after one of her iconic catchphrases. In 2017, she opened her first boutique, SWAGG, in Duluth, Georgia. The store later expanded to locations in Maryland and Miami Beach. Although her original boutique closed in 2020, Nene continued her entrepreneurial journey by opening the Linnethia Lounge in 2021, a lounge and entertainment venue in Duluth that has hosted performances by singers like KeKe Wyatt and Tamar Braxton.

Personal Life

Nene married Gregg Leakes in 1997, and together, they had two sons, Brentt and Brice. Gregg, a real estate investor, also had five children from a previous relationship. The couple’s relationship was featured on RHOA, including their decision to divorce in 2011 after Nene filed for separation during the third season of the show. However, the pair later reconciled, and in 2013, they remarried in a lavish ceremony that was filmed for Bravo’s spin-off show, I Dream of Nene: The Wedding.

In 2021, Gregg Leakes tragically passed away at the age of 66 after a battle with colon cancer. Following Gregg’s passing, Nene briefly dated Nyonisela Sioh, though their relationship ended after a year.

Nene Leakes Salary

At her peak, Nene Leakes was the highest-paid housewife on Bravo, earning $1 million per season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. This salary highlights her immense value to the network and her standing as a reality TV icon.

In 2015, Nene purchased a 10,000-square-foot mansion in a luxury community outside of Atlanta for $2.075 million. The property boasts six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and is situated on a golf course with access to a country club, tennis courts, and a swimming pool. In October 2021, Nene listed the mansion for sale at $4 million, eventually selling it in January 2022 for $2.6 million.

Nene Leakes Net Worth

Nene Leakes net worth is $14 million.