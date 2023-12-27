Net Worth Of Blueface

Blueface, the American rapper and songwriter, stands at the intersection of financial success and legal tumult. With a net worth of $4 million, his journey from a viral internet meme to a chart-topping artist has been marked by both triumphs and legal challenges.

Blueface Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth January 20, 1997 Place of Birth Los Angeles Nationality American Profession Rapper

Who is Blueface?

Born Jonathan Michael Porter on January 20, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, Blueface’s early life involved a stint in Oakland with his father and a return to Los Angeles, where he attended Arleta High School. His high school days saw him actively engaged in the marching band and even as the starting quarterback for the football team, leading them to an East Valley League championship in 2014.

Blueface’s foray into the world of rap began in 2017 under the name “Blueface Bleedem,” a nod to the School Yard Crips street gang. His breakthrough came with the viral success of “Deadlocs,” a track born out of an impromptu rap battle during a friend’s recording session. This marked the genesis of Blueface’s unorthodox style and laid the foundation for his subsequent success.

Blueface Las Vegas Lawsuit

Despite his musical achievements, Blueface’s journey has been marred by legal troubles. In 2018, he faced charges related to a shooting incident at a gas station, followed by another arrest in 2019 for felony gun possession. However, the most significant legal episode unfolded in October 2022 when Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder and shooting. He eventually pleaded and agreed to three years of probation, with the looming threat of a 2-5 year sentence if he violates probation during this period.

The aftermath of the Las Vegas incident included a $13 million lawsuit against Blueface. The owner of Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club, where the shooting occurred, was awarded $13,072,482, comprising $12.6 million for lost revenue, $200,000 in “lease damages,” and $84,000 in employee expenses. Notably, Blueface did not contest the case in court, and no legal representation argued on his behalf.

Blueface Songs

Blueface’s rise to musical prominence accelerated in 2018 when he became a viral sensation with the release of the music video for “Respect My Cryppin’.” This marked the emergence of his distinctive rapping style and his affiliation with the Crips street gang.

The year 2019 saw Blueface’s single “Thotiana,” featuring Cardi B and YG, become a massive success, reaching #8 on the Billboard Hot 100. Signing with Cash Money West in 2018, Blueface continued to make waves with his album “Famous Cryp” and subsequent releases, gaining recognition and collaborating with notable artists in the industry.

His debut studio album, “Find the Beat,” released in March 2020, further solidified his presence in the music scene. Featuring collaborations with artists like Polo G, Gunna, and DaBaby, the album made its mark on the Billboard charts.

Beyond his solo career, Blueface has been featured on various songs, showcasing his versatility and expanding his musical footprint. Notable collaborations include appearances on French Montana’s “Slide,” NLE Choppa’s “Shotta Flow” remix, and Farid Bang’s “FULU$.”

Blueface Boxing

Blueface’s ventures extend beyond music into the realm of amateur boxing. Making his debut in 2021 against TikTok star Kane Trujillo, he secured a victory via unanimous decision. Despite being removed from exhibition matches in 2022 due to allegations of domestic abuse, Blueface continued his boxing journey, scheduling a fight against TikTok star Ed Mathews in London in 2023.

Personal Life

Blueface’s personal life has been subject to public scrutiny. With social media influencer Jaidyn Alexis, he shares a son named Javaughn and a daughter named Journey. The tumultuous nature of his relationships became public when Alexis destroyed Blueface’s property in 2020 upon discovering infidelity. His subsequent relationship with Chrisean Rock also saw its share of challenges, including the theft of Blueface’s car.

Blueface’s Net Worth

Blueface net worth of $4 million attest to the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry, where success and adversity often intertwine.