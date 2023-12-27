Net Worth Of Boy George

Boy George, born George Alan O’Dowd, has not only left an indelible mark on the music industry with his chart-topping hits like “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” but has also diversified his career into fashion, television, literature, and more. With a net worth of $50 million, Boy George’s journey from a turbulent early life to a multifaceted artist is truly captivating.

Early Life

Born on June 14, 1961, in Kent, England, Boy George faced a challenging upbringing in a working-class, Catholic family with an abusive father. Despite these obstacles, his youth was marked by a keen interest in the New Romantic Movement and influential artists like David Bowie, Marc Bolan, and Patti Smith.

Boy George Musical Career

Boy George began his musical journey as part of Bow Wow Wow before forming the iconic band Culture Club. The group’s debut album, “Kissing to be Clever” (1982), featured the smash hit “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.” The subsequent album, “Colour By Numbers” (1983), elevated their success with hits like “Church of the Poison Mind” and “Karma Chameleon,” the latter topping the US charts.

Despite facing challenges with their third album, “Waking Up with the House On Fire” (1984), and eventual disbandment, Boy George’s solo career took flight with the release of “Sold” (1987). Despite moderate success in the UK, his solo venture faced hurdles in the US due to legal issues hindering his ability to promote the album.

George’s return to prominence came with the hit “The Crying Game” (1992), featured in the film of the same name. Evolving into electronic/dance music, he continued releasing successful singles and albums, such as “Cheapness and Beauty” and “The Unrecoupable One Man Bandit.”

In the 2000s, Boy George embraced electronica with albums like “Yum Yum” (2004) and “Ordinary Alien – The Kinky Roland Files” (2009). His artistic evolution continued, with 2020 marking the release of solo tracks from his upcoming album, “Geminis Don’t Read the Manual.”

Boy George Television Career

Boy George’s influence extends beyond music into television. He joined “The Voice” in 2016 and later became a coach on “The Voice Australia.” His stint on the 8th season of “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2017 showcased his versatility.

Boy George Books

The singer demonstrated his storytelling prowess through autobiographies like “Take it Like a Man” (1995) and “Straight” (2005), both becoming best-sellers in the UK.

Fashion Endeavors

Beyond music and literature, Boy George established his fashion line, B-Rude, showcasing collections in London, New York, and Moscow.

Personal Life

Boy George’s journey has been marked by personal struggles, including drug abuse. In the late 1980s, he battled a heroin addiction, leading to arrests and the loss of friends. His 2005 arrest for cocaine possession and subsequent rehabilitation reflected a challenging period.

In 2007, Boy George faced legal troubles again, charged with assault and false imprisonment for an incident involving an escort. Serving 15 months in jail, he was released after four months for good behavior.

Boy George’s Net Worth

Boy George net worth is $50 million.