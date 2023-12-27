Net Worth Of Burt Bacharach

Burt Bacharach Net Worth: Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed composer, songwriter, and record producer, left an indelible mark on the music industry with a net worth of $160 million at the time of his passing. From the late 1950s through the 1980s, Bacharach, in collaboration with lyricist Hal David, crafted an extensive repertoire of pop songs, earning him a lasting legacy.

Burt Bacharach Net Worth $160 Million Date of Birth May 12, 1928 Place of Birth Kansas City, Missouri Nationality American Died Feb 8, 2023 Profession Songwriter, Singer, Composer, Pianist, Film Score Composer, Record producer, Actor, Music Arranger, Conductor

Early Life

Born in 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri, and raised in Queens, New York City, Bacharach’s early exposure to music shaped his destiny. His classical piano lessons eventually gave way to a love for jazz and bebop. After serving in the U.S. Army, he embarked on a musical career, serving as a pianist and conductor for various artists, including Marlene Dietrich.

Burt Bacharach Collaboration with Hal David

Bacharach’s pivotal encounter with lyricist Hal David in 1957 sparked a partnership that would yield over 100 hits. Their collaboration produced chart-toppers like “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “(They Long to Be) Close to You,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” and “What the World Needs Now.” Dionne Warwick, the classically trained pop/R&B singer, became the voice of their success during the 1960s through the 1980s.

Burt Bacharach Awards

Bacharach’s brilliance garnered numerous accolades, including three Academy Awards and six Grammy Awards. In 2011, he and Hal David received the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song from the Library of Congress, cementing their place in music history.

Burt Bacharach Businesses

Beyond songwriting, Bacharach ventured into solo endeavors, releasing albums such as “Hit Maker! Burt Bacharach Plays His Hits” in 1965.

Also Read: Net Worth Of Ashley Judd

His entrepreneurial spirit led him to diverse projects, including collaborations with Elvis Costello on “Painted from Memory” in 1998 and a Grammy-winning track, “I Still Have That Other Girl.”

Television and Film Appearance

Bacharach graced television programs in the 1960s and 1970s, starring in musical extravaganzas like “An Evening with Burt Bacharach.” His cameo appearances in the “Austin Powers” movie trilogy and performances like “What the World Needs Now is Love” atop a double-decker bus became iconic moments in film.

Personal Life

Bacharach’s personal life unfolded through marriages to Paula Stewart, Angie Dickinson, Carole Bayer Sager, and Jane Hansen. Tragically, his daughter Nikki, who struggled with Asperger syndrome, passed away in 2007. Despite personal challenges, Bacharach continued to contribute to the music world, leaving behind a legacy that transcends generations.

In 2020, he collaborated with Daniel Tashian on the Grammy-nominated EP “Blue Umbrella.” Burt

Bacharach’s Net Worth

Burt Bacharach net worth was $160 million when he died.