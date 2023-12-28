Net Worth Of Carter Reum

Carter Reum, the American entrepreneur and author, has carved a notable niche in both the business and literary realms, boasting a commendable net worth of $20 million. Beyond his financial achievements, Reum is recognized for his dynamic career, philanthropic endeavors, and high-profile marriage to Paris Hilton.

Early Life

Born on February 5, 1981, in Wayne, Illinois, Carter Reum’s journey took a pivotal turn when he graduated from Columbia University in 2003 with an economics degree. During his tenure at Columbia, Reum showcased his entrepreneurial flair by launching several ventures, laying the foundation for his subsequent triumphs. Post-graduation, he honed his financial expertise at Goldman Sachs as an investment banker.

Carter Reum VEEV Spirits

In 2007, Carter Reum, alongside his brother Courtney, founded VEEV Spirits, an environmentally conscious liquor company. The flagship product, VEEV Açaí Spirit, gained acclaim for its unique flavor and commitment to sustainability. Notably, VEEV became the first certified carbon-neutral spirits brand, reflecting the Reum brothers’ innovative and eco-friendly approach to entrepreneurship.

Carter Reum M13

Taking their entrepreneurial acumen to new heights, the Reum brothers launched M13 in 2016, a venture capital firm focusing on consumer products and services. M13 swiftly became a force in the startup ecosystem, making strategic investments in companies like Lyft, Ring, and Snapchat.

Carter Reum’s role as a co-founder extends beyond financial backing, as he actively provides mentorship and guidance to portfolio companies.

Shortcut Your Startup

In 2018, Carter Reum collaborated with his brother to pen “Shortcut Your Startup: Speed Up Success with Unconventional Advice from the Trenches.” This book draws on the Reum brothers’ experiences, offering valuable insights and practical counsel for budding entrepreneurs navigating the challenges of startup ventures.

Carter Reum Philanthropy

Carter Reum’s philanthropic dedication is woven into his business endeavors. VEEV Spirits allocates a portion of proceeds to environmental causes, underscoring a commitment to social responsibility. M13’s investment strategy echoes this ethos, prioritizing socially responsible businesses. Beyond corporate philanthropy, Reum actively supports non-profit organizations such as Pencils of Promise and the Art of Elysium, showcasing his commitment to global education and uplifting hospitalized youth through the arts.

Carter Reum Wife and Child

In a significant chapter of his personal life, Carter Reum became engaged to Paris Hilton in February 2021. The high-profile couple tied the knot in November 2021 in Los Angeles. In January 2023, they welcomed their first child, a son named Phoenix Baron Hilton Reum, via surrogacy. Additionally, Carter has a child from a previous relationship with actress Laura Bellizzi, adding depth to his family narrative.

