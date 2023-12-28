fbpx
    Subscribe
    KNOW YOUR CELEBRITY

    Net Worth Of Carter Reum

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments3 Mins Read
    Carter Reum Net Worth

    Carter Reum, the American entrepreneur and author, has carved a notable niche in both the business and literary realms, boasting a commendable net worth of $20 million. Beyond his financial achievements, Reum is recognized for his dynamic career, philanthropic endeavors, and high-profile marriage to Paris Hilton.

    Carter Reum Net Worth $20 Million
    Date of Birth February 5, 1981
    Place of Birth Illinois
    Nationality American
    Profession Author, entrepreneur, investor

    Early Life

    Born on February 5, 1981, in Wayne, Illinois, Carter Reum’s journey took a pivotal turn when he graduated from Columbia University in 2003 with an economics degree. During his tenure at Columbia, Reum showcased his entrepreneurial flair by launching several ventures, laying the foundation for his subsequent triumphs. Post-graduation, he honed his financial expertise at Goldman Sachs as an investment banker.

    Carter Reum Net Worth

    Carter Reum VEEV Spirits

    In 2007, Carter Reum, alongside his brother Courtney, founded VEEV Spirits, an environmentally conscious liquor company. The flagship product, VEEV Açaí Spirit, gained acclaim for its unique flavor and commitment to sustainability. Notably, VEEV became the first certified carbon-neutral spirits brand, reflecting the Reum brothers’ innovative and eco-friendly approach to entrepreneurship.

    Carter Reum M13

    Taking their entrepreneurial acumen to new heights, the Reum brothers launched M13 in 2016, a venture capital firm focusing on consumer products and services. M13 swiftly became a force in the startup ecosystem, making strategic investments in companies like Lyft, Ring, and Snapchat.

    Also Read: Net Worth Of Caitlyn Jenner

    Carter Reum’s role as a co-founder extends beyond financial backing, as he actively provides mentorship and guidance to portfolio companies.

    Shortcut Your Startup

    In 2018, Carter Reum collaborated with his brother to pen “Shortcut Your Startup: Speed Up Success with Unconventional Advice from the Trenches.” This book draws on the Reum brothers’ experiences, offering valuable insights and practical counsel for budding entrepreneurs navigating the challenges of startup ventures.

    Carter Reum Philanthropy

    Carter Reum’s philanthropic dedication is woven into his business endeavors. VEEV Spirits allocates a portion of proceeds to environmental causes, underscoring a commitment to social responsibility. M13’s investment strategy echoes this ethos, prioritizing socially responsible businesses. Beyond corporate philanthropy, Reum actively supports non-profit organizations such as Pencils of Promise and the Art of Elysium, showcasing his commitment to global education and uplifting hospitalized youth through the arts.

    Carter Reum Net Worth

    Carter Reum Wife and Child

    In a significant chapter of his personal life, Carter Reum became engaged to Paris Hilton in February 2021. The high-profile couple tied the knot in November 2021 in Los Angeles. In January 2023, they welcomed their first child, a son named Phoenix Baron Hilton Reum, via surrogacy. Additionally, Carter has a child from a previous relationship with actress Laura Bellizzi, adding depth to his family narrative.

    Carter Reum Net Worth

    Carter Reum net worth is $20 million.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Net Worth Of Carrot Top

    Net Worth Of Carter Reum

     
    Net Worth Of Chamillionaire

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X