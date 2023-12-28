Net Worth Of Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler, the renowned American stand-up comedian, actress, author, and late-night talk show host, commands a net worth of $35 million, showcasing her diverse talents and impactful career. Recognized for her hosting role on “Chelsea Lately” and engaging series on Netflix, Handler has left an indelible mark in the entertainment industry.

Chelsea Handler’s Net Worth and Salary

Handler's financial success stems from her multifaceted career. As the host of "Chelsea Lately" and various Netflix projects, she has navigated the realms of stand-up comedy, acting, writing, and talk show hosting.

Chelsea Handler’s Salary

Chelsea Handler’s annual earnings as the host of her Netflix talk show amount to an impressive $10 million. This substantial income reflects her influence and popularity as a talk show host in the competitive entertainment landscape.

Early Life

Born on February 25, 1975, in Livingston, New Jersey, as Chelsea Joy Handler, she grew up in a household practicing Reform Judaism, alongside five siblings. At 19, Handler embarked on a journey to Los Angeles, fueled by her acting aspirations. Working as a waitress and residing with her aunt, she laid the groundwork for a career that would encompass various facets of entertainment.

Chelsea Handler Career

Handler’s comedic prowess emerged in Los Angeles, leading her to star in the hidden camera reality show “Girls Behaving Badly” from 2002 to 2005. This marked the beginning of her television presence, with appearances on shows like “The Bernie Mac Show,” “My Wife and Kids,” and “The Practice.” As a correspondent on “The Tonight Show,” Handler’s wit and humor gained wider recognition.

In 2006, “The Chelsea Handler Show” marked her breakthrough, followed by the immensely popular “Chelsea Lately” on E! from 2007 to 2014. The show’s success solidified Handler’s status as a prominent talk show host. Subsequently, she delved into acting with “Are You There, Chelsea?” in 2012 and embarked on a prolific collaboration with Netflix.

Handler’s foray into Netflix included a special, the documentary series “Chelsea Does,” and the talk show “Chelsea.” A notable shift towards activism in 2017 marked the end of “Chelsea,” showcasing Handler’s evolving focus.

Chelsea Handler Books

Beyond the screen, Chelsea Handler has achieved literary success with a series of bestselling books. Starting with “My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands” in 2005, she followed up with hits like “Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea” (2008), “Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang” (2010), and “The Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me” (2011). “Uganda Be Kidding Me” (2014) continued her streak of New York Times Bestsellers.

Personal Life

In the realm of personal relationships, Handler’s dating history includes a relationship with Comcast CEO Ted Harbert, which ended in 2010. Following a brief association with Andre Balazs, the couple parted ways in 2013. Handler has been candid about her life experiences, revealing having had two abortions at the age of 16.