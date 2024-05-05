fbpx
    Netanyahu government votes to close Al Jazeera channel in Israel

    A view of the Al Jazeera Media Network complex in Doha [File: Naseem Zeitoon/Reuters]

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet has voted unanimously to close Al Jazeera’s operations in Israel, according to a government statement, which did not stipulate when the decision might take effect.

    The cabinet vote on Sunday came after Israel’s parliament passed a law allowing the temporary closure in Israel of foreign broadcasters considered to be a threat to national security during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

    More to come…

