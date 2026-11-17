Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing calls from lawmakers for an investigation following a report that alleged that a member of his staff provided information to police against Arab citizens in an attempt to influence last month’s elections. The claims, which Netanyahu’s office denies, were made on an Israeli TV news show this weekend.

The controversy centers on the widely publicized arrest of three activists from the Arab party Raam in southern Israel early on the morning of the October 27 election over an alleged cash-for-votes scheme. Throughout the day, Netanyahu and his Likud party repeatedly amplified the arrests to mobilize their own voters, alleging Raam was trying to “steal the elections.”

Courts later rejected police requests to keep the suspects in custody, saying that the arrests were carried out without a valid search or arrest warrant. All suspects have since then been released.

According to an investigation by Channel 12’s “Uvda,” the allegation originated in Netanyahu’s office.

The day before the elections, the report alleges, Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, bypassed standard reporting channels and personally contacted the police commissioner to alert him about the activists, passing on information.

Norden allegedly referred police to a separate source who was said to hold information about the activists. But the source was a former employee of the Prime Minister’s Office, the report said.

Based on Norden’s complaint and the information provided by the former employee, police carried out the arrests on election day, the report alleged.

On Monday evening, Israel’s Attorney General said she would hold a discussion on the transfer of information from the Prime Minister’s Office to the police. “As part of the discussion, all aspects relating to the matter will be examined,” the Attorney General’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Netanyahu’s office strongly denied the Channel 12 report, saying it was “false and grounds for libel,” but confirmed that Nordan had passed information to the police.

“Criminal information reached Chief of Staff Ido Norden, he fulfilled his duty as expected of any law-abiding citizen and connected that person to the police,” his office said in a statement Sunday evening. Norden learned on the morning of the elections that a person “was indeed caught with tens of thousands of shekels in cash and Raam slips,” the statement continued, referring to a suspect who had already been released.

In a statement, Israel Police said it would examine “the decision-making processes, the chain of reporting, the working interfaces between the relevant police units, and the division of responsibility” related to the allegations in the Channel 12 report. “All police actions, including the operation carried out on election morning, were taken out of commitment and transparency toward the public, and with the aim of protecting the integrity of the elections,” police said.

On Monday evening, the Attorney General requested a pause in this examination until there is a decision “on the appropriate format for the inquiry.”

The main opposition party is calling for an immediate investigation. Gadi Eisenkot, the leader of Yashar and a candidate to replace Netanyahu as prime minister, said the conduct of Netanyahu and his circle is “a tangible, direct and immediate threat to Israeli democracy,” warning that “as long as Netanyahu is in office, there will be no more fair and proper elections in Israel.”Two Arab parties that saw record voter turnout in the elections also demanded an immediate criminal investigation.

“The arrest of our activists in the Negev on the morning of the elections and the attempt to silence Arab Knesset members, if proven, is a direct attack on the integrity of the elections and the will of the voters,” Raam said in a statement, referring to Israel’s parliament. The Joint List called to establish an independent commission of inquiry – the state’s highest investigative body – and suspend all involved police and Shin Bet officials.

“Netanyahu tried to steal our vote, but our vote is what will bring him down. His place is not in the Prime Minister’s Office, but in the interrogation room and before the court,” the party said in a statement.

Since losing his parliamentary majority in the October 27 vote, Netanyahu and his allies have raised various allegations against the Arab parties, accusing them of bribery, foreign funding, and fraud. David Zini, the director of the Shin Bet domestic security service and a Netanyahu loyalist, has pressed to investigate Arab politicians over allegations of foreign interference, but so far hasn’t presented any public evidence to support the allegations against them. According to the Channel 12 report, Zini demanded to wiretap five Arab lawmakers before election day.

The request was refused at the last minute by the attorney general because he did not present any evidence to back his request, Channel 12 reported.

In a statement, the Shin Bet said it carried out “various activities in accordance with its powers under the law.”

Avigdor Liberman, the leader of the Yisrael Beitenu party and the interim chair of the crucial Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said on Monday that he would summon the Shin Bet and police chiefs to discuss alleged foreign interference attempts in the election.

By CNN