Netflix Calls For Diverse Stories Of Women In Documentaries Beyond ‘Victims And Hookers’

A senior executive at Netflix has called for documentaries to explore stories of women beyond the roles of “victims and hookers,” urging filmmakers to diversify their narratives.

While the streaming platform has released documentaries focusing on the tragic cases of Jill Dando and Lucie Blackman, both of whom were victims of murder, Kate Townsend, Netflix’s UK head of documentary films, acknowledged the challenge of portraying a wider spectrum of female experiences.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Townsend highlighted the difficulty of showcasing stories about women that go beyond traditional archetypes in documentaries.

She emphasized that while dramas have started to depict diverse female lives, documentaries continue to lag behind in this regard.

“It’s really hard to reflect the many different stories of women. It’s a historical thing; they’re often depicted as victims or in limited roles. We need to expand that,” she asserted.

Townsend expressed a desire for documentaries to portray women engaging in different activities and roles, even encompassing negative aspects.

She encouraged filmmakers to explore narratives where women are not solely victims but also display complex personalities.

Efforts to enhance representation have yielded more success behind the camera, with close to half of documentaries directed by women.

However, the portrayal of women’s diverse activities and achievements on screen remains a challenge.

Netflix recently released a documentary about Lucie Blackman, who tragically lost her life in Japan over two decades ago.

Additionally, a three-part series titled “Who Killed Jill Dando?” is set to launch on the platform in September, shedding light on the BBC presenter’s murder 24 years ago.

In contrast, a string of Netflix documentaries has focused on notable British male figures like Lewis Capaldi, Tyson Fury, David Beckham, and Robbie Williams.

Adam Hawkins, Netflix’s UK head of documentary series, acknowledged this imbalance and expressed eagerness to receive proposals for documentaries centered around “iconic British women.”

At the Edinburgh TV Festival, Netflix unveiled upcoming projects, including a film exploring Albert Einstein’s association with the atomic bomb and a series featuring rare footage shot by soldiers on the frontline during World War Two.

