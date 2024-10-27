How to Download Netflix Movies on Chromebook for Offline Viewing: Step-by-Step Guide

As one of the biggest streaming platforms that offer a vast library of movies, TV shows, series and more, and high-quality video service, Netflix is favoured by lots of people and is used worldwide. People using Chromebooks designed mainly for web-based tasks may wonder how to download movies from Netflix on Chromebook so they can watch them in case there’s no internet connection.

Thus, in this article, we will show you two useful methods. The most direct way is to download Netflix movies within the Netflix app with Google Play on a Chromebook computer. Besides, you can also make it happen via a professional tool, MovPilot Netflix Video Downloader, that permanently saves your favourite movies, episodes, and shows for offline watching without Google Play.

Method 1. Download Netflix Movies on Chromebook Without Google Play

As for downloading Netflix movies on Chromebook with Google Play which we will talk about later, it seems that it doesn’t always look satisfying for users. On the one hand, the installation of the Netflix app fails in some cases. On the other hand, the video resolution is low due to some program settings. Therefore, using a professional video downloader seems to be a wiser choice.

To tackle this problem, MovPilot Netflix Video Downloader is specifically made for users and helps them convert and download Netflix videos on Laptop, and save the files in MP4/MKV formats permanently. In addition to the surprising download speed that is 5X faster than downloading movies from the Netflix app, it also excels in the high video quality and sound quality output, up to 1080P resolution and 640kbps Dolby Atmos 5.1 surround sound respectively.

Most praiseworthy features of MovPilot Netflix Video Downloader:

Convert and keep Netflix movies in DRM-decrypted MP4/MKV formats that will never expire.

Maintain up to 1080P HD resolution for a higher quality watching experience on big screens.

Preserve the original audio tracks and multilingual subtitles to cater to users’ various listening needs.

Retain Dolby Atmos 5.1 surround sound from the original videos, optimizing your audio enjoyment.

Resume interrupted downloads automatically in case of any computer system crash or internet connection breakdown.

Without further ado, let’s see how MovPilot Netflix Video Downloader can help you download movies from Netflix on a Chromebook! It has an intuitive interface, so you can manage it easily.