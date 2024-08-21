Nev Schulman Net Worth: The Man Behind ‘Catfish’

Nev Schulman, an American producer, actor, and photographer, has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, amassing a net worth of approximately $2 million. Best known for his role in the documentary film “Catfish” and as the host and executive producer of “Catfish: The TV Show” on MTV, Schulman has become a prominent figure in exploring the complexities of online relationships.

Nev Schulman Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth September 26, 198 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American Profession Producer, Actor, Photographer

Early Life

Born Yaniv Schulman on September 26, 1984, in New York City, Nev Schulman grew up in a creative environment, with his older brother, Ariel Schulman, becoming a filmmaker and actor. Originally, Nev was passionate about pursuing a career in dance, but his interests shifted towards photography during his high school years. Schulman began taking photographs and even worked part-time as a videographer at local bat mitzvahs.

After high school, Schulman attended Sarah Lawrence College from 2004 to 2006, where he studied Photography and Dance. However, his time at the college was cut short when he was expelled following an incident in which he punched a fellow student, whom he claimed he mistook for a male.

‘Catfish’

Nev Schulman’s career took a significant turn when he and his brother Ariel founded their own production company shortly after he graduated from high school. In the mid-2000s, Schulman became involved with the contemporary ballet scene in New York City, focusing on photographing dance performances.

However, it was in 2010 that Schulman gained widespread recognition with the release of the documentary film “Catfish.” The film documented Schulman’s online relationship with a woman he believed to be someone else, only to discover after six months of interaction that she was not who she claimed to be. Directed by Nev’s brother Ariel and Henry Joost, and produced by Brett Ratner and Andrew Jarecki, the film premiered at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim.

Building on the success of the documentary, Schulman transitioned to television in 2012 as the host and executive producer of “Catfish: The TV Show” on MTV. Partnering with filmmaker Max Joseph, the show delves into the stories of people who have fallen in love online but have never met in person. The series quickly became a hit, resonating with audiences for its exploration of online identities and the emotional impact of virtual relationships. As of April 2024, the show has completed its ninth season.

Despite a brief halt in production in 2018 due to an allegation of sexual misconduct, an investigation found the claims unsubstantiated, and the show resumed production shortly afterward.

Also Read: Molly Shannon Net Worth

In addition to his work on “Catfish,” Nev Schulman has made other notable contributions to the entertainment industry. He was nominated for a Teen Choice Award in 2014 for Choice TV Personality: Male, alongside his co-host Max Joseph. In 2014, he authored the book “In Real Life: Lies & Identity in the Digital Age,” which further explores the themes of his show.

Nev also appeared as himself in the 2018 film “Nobody’s Fool” and competed in the 29th season of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2020, where he finished in second place with his dance partner Jenna Johnson.

Schulman’s photography has been featured in several prestigious publications, including “Vogue,” “The New York Times,” “Dance Magazine,” and “The New York Sun,” showcasing his versatility and talent beyond television.

Personal Life

Nev Schulman’s personal life has been as eventful as his career. He met Laura Perlongo on Instagram, and the couple got engaged in May 2016. They welcomed their first child, Cleo James, in October 2016 and tied the knot on July 22, 2017. The couple has since expanded their family with two more children: Beau Bobby Bruce, born in January 2019, and Cy Monroe, born in September 2021. The family resides in Los Angeles.

In addition to his work in entertainment, Schulman is a founding member and contributor to the youth charity organization Leave Out Violence, demonstrating his commitment to giving back to the community.

Nev Schulman Net Worth

Nev Schulman net worth is $2 million.