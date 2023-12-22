fbpx
    New Access Fees Introduced For e-Citizen Transactions – Here’s What You Need To Know

    Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning Njuguna Ndung’u has announced the implementation of access fees for transactions made on the e-Citizen platform, affecting users across various government services.

    In a gazette notice dated December 2023 the CS indicated that the minimum access fee will be Sh5.

    For transactions exceeding Sh1000, a flat fee of Sh50 will be charged.

    Here are the key details and changes to be aware of:

    • Below Sh199: Sh5
    • Sh200-299: Sh10
    • Sh300-499: Sh15
    • Sh500-699: Sh20
    • Sh700–Sh999: Sh25
    • Over Sh1000: Sh50
    • Any Dollar Amount: 1 US dollar

    How To Pay For E-Citizen via Mpesa Paybill Number

    To facilitate these transactions, users can utilize the M-Pesa payment option. The process is straightforward and involves the following steps:

    1. Go to M-PESA on your phone.
    2. Select the “Lipa na M-Pesa” option.
    3. Choose the “Pay Bill” option.
    4. Enter the business number 222222.
    5. An automatically generated account number will be assigned based on the service used.
    6. Enter the amount as per the generated invoice.
    7. Enter your M-Pesa Pin Number and press “Send.”

    Upon completion, users will receive a confirmation message from M-Pesa, indicating the successful completion of the transaction.

    The e-Citizen platform serves as a centralized hub for accessing and paying for government services from various departments, including the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Department of Immigration, Ministry of Lands, and the State Law Office under the Attorney General’s office.

     

