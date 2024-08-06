New Cabinet Secretaries To Be Sworn In On August 8

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries is scheduled for Thursday, August 8.

Before this, Parliament will debate and adopt a report on the team on Wednesday, August 7.

The National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments began vetting the Cabinet Secretary nominees on August 1, 2024.

This committee, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and deputized by Deputy Speaker Hon. Gladys Boss, includes members Hon. Kimani Ichung’wah, Hon. Anthony Kimani, Hon. Owen Baya, Hon. Robert Mbui, Hon. Rahab Mukami, Hon. Dido Raso, Hon. George Murugara, Hon. David Gikaria, Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi, Hon. Mary Emaase, Hon. Rahim Dawood, Hon. Junet Mohammed, Hon. Caleb Amisi, Hon. Stephen Mule, Hon. Nelson Koech, Hon. Abdi Shurie, Hon. Naisula Lesuuda, Hon. David Pkosing, and Hon. Mishi Mboko.

The vetting process was initiated by Interior CS nominee Kithure Kindiki and concluded on August 4.

In a statement on Saturday, August 3, 2024, Wetang’ula assured Kenyans that the final recommendations would uphold the highest standards of integrity.

“The Committee remains committed to ensuring that the final recommendations uphold the highest standards of integrity and competence. Thank you for your continued support and engagement in this crucial process. We reconvene tomorrow to continue with the fourth and final day of the first batch of the Cabinet Nominees vetting process,” Wetang’ula said.

Wetang’ula praised the twenty-member committee for their dedication and impartiality during the vetting exercise and encouraged them to participate fully on the final day.

Throughout the vetting process, committee members scrutinized the candidates’ qualifications, experience, and suitability for their respective roles.

Nominees were required to demonstrate their understanding of their mandates in the positions they were seeking.

According to the constitution, the cabinet comprises the president, deputy president, attorney general, and cabinet members (between 18 and 22).

After the vetting process, the committee will present a report on each nominee, recommending their approval or rejection based on their assessments.

Once approved, the Cabinet Secretaries will take an oath of office, pledging allegiance to the people of Kenya, the country, and the constitution.