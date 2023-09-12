New Construction Code for Government Administrators Offices

The government has set about standardizing the infrastructure for administrative officers across the country to ensure uniformity in the delivery of public services and streamline operations.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced Monday that construction of new offices of the administrators, all the way from the Regional Commissioners down to the Assistant Chiefs, will be guided by a formal code as part of the ongoing reforms in the sector.

Speaking during the commissioning of Biashara Location Chief’s office in Thika Town, Kindiki said the code prescribes a spacious waiting area equipped with comfortable furniture and other utilities, key among them television screens.

“Gone are the days when chiefs and assistant chiefs used to serve the public from under trees. Gone are the days when government offices were mud-walled and dilapidated structures. We must move and modernize our service delivery to make sure that our national government administration officers serve members of the public in a dignified and good environment,” the CS stated.

Under the new directive, it will also be mandatory for all the administrative offices to display the standard Service Charter to ensure members of the public are adequately informed on their rights as the government moves to tame solicitation of bribes and other frustrations that have characterized the department in the past.

“We will make sure that the facilities provide a dignified environment for people to receive services. We have directed that our administrators must display service chatters in the waiting area where members of the public can be able to understand all the various types of services offered by their offices.”

According to the CS, the government will facilitate translation of the Service Charter to local language where possible to ensure honesty and transparency.

“We have decided to implement the government policy on zero tolerance on corruption. Therefore, no public officer is supposed to demand bribes from members of the public to offer services that are supposed to be offered free of charge,” Kindiki said, restating President Ruto’s Mambo ni Matatu warning.

“If you want to try our resolve, try asking for a bribe. We will get hold of you, and you will become an example to the rest, and we mean business.”

Further, the CS announced that plans are underway to subject the administrators to performance contracts as part of the efforts to optimize delivery of services in the department.

He later commissioned the construction of the Thika West Sub-county Police Divisional Headquarters in Ngoingwa.

