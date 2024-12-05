New Details on Tanzanian USIU Student who Jumped to his Death at Qwetu Hostels in Kasarani

New details have emerged on the 21-year-old student at the United States International University (USIU) in Nairobi who died by suicide.

Benedict Mberesero jumped to his death from the roof top of an apartment he had been staying for the last two years.

He was staying at the Qwetu Hostels Aberdare Heights before he jumped to his death on Wednesday December 4 morning at about 4.30 am.

Mberesero stayed alone in his room.

Police were called to the hostels and informed there was a body that had fallen off to the ground floor.

The body was found next to the exit gate with a fractured skull, broken left leg and broken arms.

Mberesero left four suicide notes addressed to his mother, brother and sister in his room.

Police established that he had left his mobile phone, shoes and room access card at the roof top of the hostel where jumped from.

Contents of the suicide note were not immediately disclosed.

Police visited the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Other student mourned him as a hardworking and humble man. His parents were informed of the incident.

Suicide cases have been on the rising trend amid calls to address the same.

The government says they have put in place mechanisms to address the menace.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

Most victims are men, statistics show.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.