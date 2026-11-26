Kenya’s forensic investigators are set to strengthen their capacity to detect drugs, poisons and other chemical substances used in criminal activities following the acquisition of an advanced laboratory machine donated by India.

The Government on Thursday received a Gas Chromatograph–Mass Spectrometer (GC-MS) from the Government of India, equipment expected to enhance chemical analysis, forensic examinations and investigations involving potentially dangerous substances.

The machine was handed over during a ceremony presided over by Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary at the Government Chemist Department headquarters in Nairobi.

The technology is expected to significantly improve the laboratory’s ability to separate, identify and analyse complex chemical compounds, potentially strengthening investigations involving poisoning, toxic substances, illicit chemicals and other chemical-related offences.

A GC-MS combines gas chromatography, which separates compounds in a sample, with mass spectrometry, which helps identify substances by analysing their molecular characteristics.

The technology is widely used in forensic investigations to detect and identify chemical traces that may otherwise be difficult to establish through conventional laboratory analysis.

Its deployment is expected to bolster the Government Chemist’s scientific capacity in supporting criminal investigations, providing analytical findings that could help investigators establish the nature of substances recovered from crime scenes or submitted as exhibits.

The Government Chemist Department serves as Kenya’s central chemical testing laboratory and provides forensic science and analytical services to the criminal justice system, public health and environmental protection sectors.

The department also undertakes forensic toxicology, chemical analysis and specialised examinations, with its scientific reports and expert testimony supporting the administration of justice.

The acquisition comes amid the growing importance of scientific evidence in investigating complex crimes, including suspected poisoning, drug-related offences, chemical contamination and other cases requiring specialised laboratory analysis.

Beyond criminal investigations, the equipment is expected to support chemical safety and security assessments, strengthening the country’s ability to identify and analyse substances of concern.

The donation also underscores Kenya and India’s longstanding bilateral cooperation in technology transfer, institutional strengthening and technical expertise sharing.

The Government expressed appreciation to India for the donation and its continued partnership in strengthening Kenya’s forensic science and analytical capabilities.

Present during the handover were India’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Permanent Representative to UNEP and UN-Habitat, Dr Adarsh Swaika, Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr Raymond Omollo, Government Chemist William Munyoki and other senior government officials.