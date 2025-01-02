New Orleans attacker believed to have acted alone – FBI

The suspect in the New Orleans attack that killed 14 people on New Year’s Day is believed to have acted alone in a “premeditated and evil act,” the FBI has said.

The latest information is counter to that provided by the law enforcement agency earlier in the investigation, when it said it believed that multiple people were involved.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US citizen, is now the sole suspect. He is believed to have driven a pick-up truck into a crowd on a busy New Orleans street, before exiting the vehicle and firing a weapon. He was shot dead by police at the scene.

The FBI says an Islamic State (IS) group flag was found inside the vehicle he was driving.

Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also found nearby, police said.

Surveillance footage viewed by police shows Jabbar placing each of those devices in coolers along the busy Bourbon Street in New Orleans, said Christopher Raia, the deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mr Raia clarified that based on the latest available evidence, Jabbar is believed to have acted alone.

He added that the investigation remains ongoing with officers chasing leads across the country.

“We have received just over 400 tips from the public,” he said, from people both in the state of Louisiana and elsewhere in the US. Officers are also reviewing hundreds of hours of surveillance footage, Mr Raia said.

A clearer timeline of the events leading up to the attack has since emerged, officials said.

Police believe that Jabbar rented a Ford F-150 pick-up truck in Houston, Texas on 30 December and drove it to New Orleans, Louisiana on the evening of 31 December.

That evening, Jabbar posted several videos on social media where he proclaimed his support for the Islamic State group, Mr Raia said.

There were five videos in total, timestamped from 01:29 to 03:02 local time.

Mr Raia said that in one of the videos, Jabbar stated that he originally intended to harm his family and friends, but was concerned that news headlines would not focus on the “war between the believers and disbelievers.”

Jabbar also stated that he joined IS before the summer, Mr Raia said.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill told US media earlier that a fire broke out in a New Orleans Airbnb believed to have been rented by Jabbar on Wednesday morning – and that explosive devices associated with the attack are suspected by investigators to have been made in the Airbnb.

Mr Raia said the Airbnb remains an active crime scene, however, with police continuing to search it for evidence. Police also recovered three phones that belong to Jabbar and two laptops, all of which are being searched.

Bourbon Street was opened to the public on Thursday morning ahead of the Sugar Bowl, a much-anticipated college American football match between Notre Dame and the University of Georgia, that draws thousands of attendees.

The game had been postponed until Thursday as a result of the attack.

Officials assured the public on Thursday that there is no imminent threat ahead of the Sugar Bowl.

“The confidence is there to reopen Bourbon Street to the public prior to the game,” said New Orleans ayor LaToya Cantrell.

“I want to reassure the public that the City of New Orleans is not only ready for game day today, but we’re ready to continue to host large-scale events in our city, because we are built to host at every single turn,” she said.

President Joe Biden said earlier that investigators were looking into whether the incident was linked to the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, but the FBI said there’s no “definitive link” so far.

Mr Raia said on Thursday that there is “no definitive link” between the two attacks, though he cautioned it is still “very early in an investigation like this.”

The FBI also said it was investigating whether the Las Vegas incident might be an act of terrorism, but has not confirmed the identity of the driver. Authorities said that they had so far found no evidence that this incident was related to IS.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill told a news conference on Wednesday that police were considering whether it may be related to President-elect Donald Trump, who owns the hotel, or Elon Musk, who owns Tesla.

Officials also clarified that the total death toll of the New Orleans attack is 15, including 14 victims and the perpetrator.

Mayor Cantrell said the bodies of the victims have since been recovered and their families have been notified.

Among those killed was former Princeton University football star Martin “Tiger” Bech, according to the college’s athletics department.

“There was no more appropriate nickname of a Princeton player I coached,” Bob Surace, head football coach, said in a statement.

“He was a ‘Tiger’ in every way – a ferocious competitor with endless energy, a beloved teammate and a caring friend.”

Dozens of others were injured during the attack, which took place in New Orleans’ French Quarter – a bustling nightspot popular with locals and tourists – at around 03:15 (09:15 GMT).

“This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could”, New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said.

A long gun with a “suppressive device” on it – acting as a silencer – was also recovered from the scene.

Jabbar was born in Texas and previously served in the US Army.

According to a now-removed LinkedIn profile, he had worked in various roles in the US Army, including in human resources and IT, before he was discharged.

He was deployed to Afghanistan from February 2009 to January 2010.

He studied at George State University from 2015 to 2017, graduating with a degree in computer information systems.

He also appears to have worked in real estate, holding a license that expired in 2021.

Accountancy firm Deloitte confirmed that Jabbar was hired by them in 2021 and he also reportedly worked for Ernst & Young.

He had a criminal record, relating to traffic offences and theft.

Court records relating to Jabbar’s most recent divorce point to him having experienced financial difficulties.

Video shows the truck driving onto the pavement to get around a police car before hitting people.

The city’s system of bollards – short, vertical posts to block vehicle access to pedestrian streets – was in the process of being repaired, the vice president of the New Orleans City Council told the BBC’s Newsday programme.

That meant temporary barricades were in place, CBS News, the BBC’s US partner, reported.

Witnesses who had been in New Orleans’ French Quarter for New Year celebrations have spoken of the carnage they witnessed.

Whit Davis, from Shreveport, Louisiana, was in a bar with friends on Bourbon Street when the attack took place.

“People started running and getting under tables like it was an active shooter drill,” he told the BBC. “Everyone was just completely in shock.”

Jim and Nicole Mowrer, who were visiting New Orleans from Iowa, told CBS News that they witnessed the truck drive through a barricade at speed then heard gunshots and crashing noises.

They tried to help people they thought were wounded but realised the victims had died.

hotel worker told CBS he had been closing down for the evening when he looked out the window and noticed “there was a lot of bodies lying on the ground”.

“The truck was speeding away. I immediately ran downstairs to see if there were some people I can help out and unfortunately some people did perish during that event.”

“The scene was just horrific,” he added.

US President Joe Biden said his reaction to the attack was one of “anger and frustration”.

The White House said Mr Biden had called the city’s mayor this morning to offer “full federal support”.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said in a post on X that he was “praying for all the victims and first responders on scene”.

“A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning,” Landry wrote.

By BBC News