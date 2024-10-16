New Tyler, The Creator Project Teased With “St. Chroma” Video

It looks like Tyler, The Creator is gearing up to release new music.

After his 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler is back with a new song and video, sparking excitement for a potential project titled Chromakopia.

The new music video, released alongside the track “St. Chroma,” gives fans a glimpse into what could be Tyler’s next big release.

While the video is short, the music is intense, featuring Tyler rapping in a low, menacing tone over eerie synths and gospel-like choirs. The video ends with a surprise beat drop that leads into a chaotic sound, similar to Playboi Carti’s style.

Tyler recently produced and rapped on Maxo Kream’s single “Cracc Era” and is set to appear in Josh Safdie’s film Marty Supreme alongside Timothée Chalamet. Fans are eagerly awaiting more news about Chromakopia, but for now, “St. Chroma” has everyone buzzing.