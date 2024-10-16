Close Menu
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    New Tyler, The Creator Project Teased With “St. Chroma” Video

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments1 Min Read
    New Tyler, The Creator Project Teased With “St. Chroma” Video

    It looks like Tyler, The Creator is gearing up to release new music.

    After his 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler is back with a new song and video, sparking excitement for a potential project titled Chromakopia.

    The new music video, released alongside the track “St. Chroma,” gives fans a glimpse into what could be Tyler’s next big release.

    While the video is short, the music is intense, featuring Tyler rapping in a low, menacing tone over eerie synths and gospel-like choirs. The video ends with a surprise beat drop that leads into a chaotic sound, similar to Playboi Carti’s style.

    Tyler recently produced and rapped on Maxo Kream’s single “Cracc Era” and is set to appear in Josh Safdie’s film Marty Supreme alongside Timothée Chalamet. Fans are eagerly awaiting more news about Chromakopia, but for now, “St. Chroma” has everyone buzzing.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.