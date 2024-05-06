New US Visa Requirements to be Effected in Two Weeks

Non-immigrant US visa applicants in Kenya will present the same DS-160 application form during the visa interview as was used to book the appointment.

The Embassy explained Monday that failure to follow through will see their appointments revoked forcing them to apply afresh for appointments.

According to the US Embassy, the new requirement will come into full force beginning Saturday, May 18, 2024. Applicants are advised to visit the non-immigrant visa application website which is part of the United States Government at the URL; ceac.state.gov/.

“The first step in applying for a U.S. nonimmigrant visa is to complete your application. It takes approximately 90 minutes to do this. After you submit your application, you can move on to the next steps such as scheduling your interview,” reads instructions on the website.

The applicant should then print out of the confirmation page for their new DS-160 so that they can bring that to their appointment.

Once you have scheduled for the interview, then log in to your account on the website ais.usvisa-info.com/en-ke to confirm the DS-160 number on your account matches the DS-160 number on the confirmation page.

If the two do not match, you may need to return to the application page and make a fresh application of a new DS-160.

“If the numbers match, please attend your interview at the time you have scheduled,” added the instructions shared by the US Embassy.

Once a new application of DS-160 has been made, the applicants are advised to log in to their account at again, click on the gear icon at the far right end and select the edit button and replace the old DS-160 number with the new, correct DS-160 number.

“If you fail to confirm or update your DS-160 number by May 18, the U.S. Embassy will cancel your appointment and instruct you to schedule a new appointment,” cautions the Embassy.

Purpose of DS-160 Form

According to the US Department of State, the form is often submitted electronically to the Department of State website online.

Embassies around the world then use the information filled to process the visa application and conduct interviews aimed at determining whether the applicants are qualified.