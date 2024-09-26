New York City Mayor Eric Adams Faces Federal Charges Of Bribery And Fraud

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been accused of bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations, according to federal criminal charges unsealed on Thursday.

The 64-year-old mayor, a former police officer, was elected nearly three years ago, vowing to be tough on crime.

The indictment alleges that Adams accepted bribes and illegal donations for nearly a decade, starting when he was Brooklyn Borough President and continuing into his time as mayor, which began in 2022.

Prosecutors claim Adams used straw donors to bypass campaign finance laws and received illegal contributions from foreign and corporate entities, including from Turkey.

Adams has denied the accusations and said he has no intention of resigning. In a video released Wednesday evening, he called the charges “entirely false” and said they were “based on lies.”

The investigation has led to increased federal scrutiny of Adams and top city officials.

The FBI raided the home of his chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, last year as part of a probe into whether Adams’ campaign accepted illegal donations from the Turkish government and other foreign sources.

The charges come as several of Adams’ top aides have resigned amid growing investigations.

New York City’s police commissioner, health commissioner, and the mayor’s chief counsel have all stepped down in recent weeks. Additionally, Schools Chancellor David Banks announced his resignation after federal investigators seized his phones during a search of the home he shares with Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright.

The 57-page indictment alleges that Adams hid the gifts and benefits he received and told a co-conspirator he “always” deleted text messages related to the illegal activities. The mayor continues to reject the allegations, stating that he remains focused on his duties as the leader of the largest city in the United States.