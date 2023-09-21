New Zealander Athlete Robertson Detained For 5 Days Over Sexual Assault, Possession Of Gun

New Zealander athlete Zane Robertson was Thursday detained for five days to allow police to complete investigations into a case where he is accused of illegal possession of a firearm.

He is also facing claims of attempted rape in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The marathoner has built a home and settled in the area amid claims he is being fixed. He has been banned from participating in athletics over doping allegations.

He is married to a Kenyan woman who is a marathoner.

He was arrested and produced in court where the prosecution on Thursday told the court in Iten the athlete and Titus Kiprotich were arrested in Mindililwo sub-location in Keiyo North Sub County for the offence of attempted rape and being in a possession of firearm without a license.

The two appeared before Principal Magistrate Emily Kigen at Iten LawCourts.

Police said they need more time to conclude investigations, noting that the athlete, who is serving a suspension from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for anti-doping violations, is a flight risk.

“The investigating officer is still in the process of gathering more evidence to help prosecute the offense,” the court documents say.

The rifle found and ammunition, according to the court, will be taken to the National Police Forensic Laboratory for ballistic analysis to establish if it has been used to commit a crime in the country.

The investigating team is also expected to visit the Immigration Department to establish the status of Robertson and his presence in the country.

Robertson holds the Oceania and New Zealand long-distance records and also bagged a bronze medal in 5,000m at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Zane Robertson was banned for eight years after failing a drug test and tampering with the doping control process.

He was banned in March this year by the Sports Tribunal of New Zealand after he tested positive for

Erythropoietin, commonly known as EPO, at a race in Manchester, England, last May.

The court allowed the accused to be taken to hospital after a request was placed by his lawyer, Isaac Sambu. He was taken to ten County Referral Hospital. His case will be mentioned on September 28.

Police raided his house on the outskirts of Iten on Tuesday night after receiving reports of an alleged sexual offence.

They kept vigil the whole Tuesday night

after the occupants of the house refused to open the door.

On Wednesday morning, police forced their way in and managed to recover an AK 47 and 23 bullets.

Keiyo Sub-County Police Commandant Tom Makori said they were told there was a birthday party early Tuesday evening, and one woman who had been invited alleged that she was sexually harassed.

Robertson is married to one Magdalene Maasai, a fellow athlete.

Makori said that she left the party and reported the incident at Iten Police Station.

“We found a rifle and 23 bullets, 7.62 special. We made the arrests immediately,” he said.

