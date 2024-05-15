Neymar Sibling: All About Rafaella Santos

Neymar is a Brazilian professional footballer who currently plays as a forward for Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League and the Brazil national team.

He began his professional career with Santos FC in Brazil, where he won the Libertadores Cup in 2011 before moving to Barcelona in 2013.

In 2017, Neymar transferred to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record fee of €222 million, and in August 2023, he completed a move from PSG to Saudi club Al Hilal.

He is one of the most successful and highest-paid athletes in the world, ranking 12th on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid athletes in 2023.

Sibling

Neymar has one sibling, his younger sister named Rafaella Santos.

Rafaella was born on March 11, 1996, and despite her brother’s fame, she has gained recognition for her successful modeling career and social media presence.

The siblings share a very close bond, often showcasing their affection for each other through tattoos and social media posts.

Rafaella is also actively involved in charity work through the Instituto Neymar, an organization founded by Neymar to support disadvantaged children in Brazil.

Club career

Neymar began his professional club career with Santos FC in Brazil in 2009, where he quickly established himself as one of the most promising young talents.

He helped Santos win several titles, including the Campeonato Paulista, the São Paulo state championship, and the Copa Libertadores, the most prestigious club competition in South America, in 2011.

In 2013, Neymar joined FC Barcelona in Spain, where he formed a deadly attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

During his time at Barcelona, he won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, and the UEFA Champions League.

In 2017, Neymar made a world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for €222 million, making him the most expensive footballer of all time.

Since joining PSG, Neymar has helped the team win several domestic titles, including four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France trophies.

In August 2023, he completed a move from PSG to Saudi club Al Hilal for a reported fee of £77.6 million.

However, he recently suffered a torn ACL while on international duty with Brazil and is expected to be out for around eight months.

International career

Neymar’s international career has been illustrious, representing Brazil in various competitions.

He has been a key player for Brazil in multiple World Cups, Copa América tournaments and the Olympics.

Neymar has participated in three World Cups in 2014, 2018, and 2022, two Copa América tournaments in 2011 and 2015 and the 2016 Olympics where Brazil won the gold medal.

Additionally, he has been part of the Brazilian national team that won the 2013 Confederations Cup.

Throughout his international career, Neymar has showcased his talent and contributed significantly to Brazil’s success on the global stage.

Awards

Neymar has amassed an impressive array of awards and accolades throughout his career.

On an individual level, he has been named the Brazilian Footballer of the Year in 2011 and the South American Player of the Year in 2011 and 2012.

In 2013, Neymar won the FIFA Confederations Cup Golden Ball, and in 2011, he received the prestigious FIFA Puskas Award.

Most recently, he was awarded the Ligue 1 Player of the Year in 2018.

As part of various teams, Neymar has achieved remarkable success.

He won the Champions League in 2015, the UEFA Super Cup in 2016, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2016 while playing for Barcelona.

With the Brazilian national team, Neymar was a key member of the squad that won the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013 and the Olympic Gold medal in 2016.

Earlier in his career, he won the Under-20 South American Championship in 2011, the Recopa Sudamericana in 2012, and the Brazilian Cup in 2010 with Santos.

During his time at Barcelona, Neymar won the Spanish Champions/La Liga in 2015 and 2016, the Spanish Cup/Copa Del Ray in 2015, 2016.and 2017, and the Spanish Super Cup in 2014.

Since joining Paris Saint-Germain, he has won the French Champion/Ligue 1 in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022, the French Cup in 2018, 2020 and 2021, the French League Cup in 2018 and 2020, and the French Super Cup in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023.