NHC Unveils New Sh350 Billion Strategic Plan, Logo to Celebrate 70th Anniversary

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) unveiled a new logo and a new five-year strategic plan as part of celebrations to commemorate its 70 years of building homes for Kenyans through innovative housing solutions.

The corporation also unveiled its FY2023/2027 Strategic Plan covering five key result areas.

NHC Board Chair Yusuf Chanzu said under the Financial Pillar, the Corporation will establish a sustainable financing model, collaborate with individuals and institutions, and set up a financial institution to deliver low-cost housing to Kenyans.

“This will entail mobilizing financial resources to the tune of Sh353.9 billion from both internal and external sources and growing the annual operating profits by 540% by the year 2028.”

“Our EPS Factory has also been a focal point under the Resource Mobilization and Financial Management Pillar, aiming to ensure the panels’ plant contributes to the Corporation’s resources,” said Chanzu.

Chief of Staff & Head of Public Service Mr Felix Koskei said the government is committed to expanding the capacity of the NHC to meet the growing demand for affordable housing.

“To achieve this, we are encouraging public-private partnerships to leverage additional resources and expertise. We are also reviewing and updating policies to create a more conducive environment for housing development. Our aim is to ensure that every citizen has access to safe, affordable, and decent housing,” he said.

He further said the government is committed to ensuring delivery of high-quality services to Kenyans.

“Service delivery is the cornerstone of public trust and confidence in government institutions. We have implemented several reforms aimed at improving efficiency, accessibility, and responsiveness in our service delivery mechanisms,” he said.

“We have embraced technology to streamline processes, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and enhance transparency. The introduction of e-government platforms has significantly cut down waiting times and improved the accessibility of public services.”

He called on public servants to adhere to the highest ethical standards, warning that those found engaging in corrupt practices will face severe consequences.

“Corruption remains one of the most significant challenges we face in our quest to provide effective public service. It undermines trust, distorts our development priorities, and wastes precious resources. Our administration is committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Through the eCitizen, we are fostering a culture of accountability and integrity within the public service.”

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome said NHC has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of housing in Kenya. She added the corporation seeks to modernize its operations, enhance its service delivery, and build stronger partnerships with stakeholders across the public and private sectors.

The Corporation’s Strategic Plan is anchored on five major pillars which include Housing, Financial, Estate Management, Research and Innovation, and Corporate Sustainability.

Of the one million affordable housing units the government plans to build by the end of the financial year 2027/2028, the corporation plans to build more than 100,000 units.

“The government plans to construct one million housing units by the end of the financial year 2027/2028. Of this, the Corporation will construct 110,000 housing units: 100,000 units under the Affordable Housing Programme, 5,000 units under the commercial band, and a further 5,000 as student hostel rooms,” she said.

The corporation is embracing new building technologies that are more environmentally friendly and cost-effective in its projects.

The NHC Managing Director David Mathu said the Corporation is committed to helping the government achieve 250,000 housing units per year.

“We are actively involved in affordable housing projects in four counties: Nyandarua, Embu, Kirinyaga, and Homa Bay. The Corporation has also broken ground in Meru, Nakuru, Kericho, Kakamega, Uasin Gishu, Mombasa, Kisumu, Machakos, and Taita,” he said.

The MD said that the Corporation is moving to recover grabbed, saying this has impeded the delivery of the housing agenda.

He said under the Estate Management key result area, the corporation will, in the next five years, secure and conserve all its land against grabbers, offer suitable and conducive housing units, redevelop the old schemes built in the 70s and 80s, and settle squatters where necessary.