NHIF Board Names New CEO, Six Directors

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) board has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer and six directors.

In a statement Thursday, the board announced that Elijah Wachira will take over as CEO from Samson Kuhora.

Kuhora has been holding the position on an interim basis for the last five months following the retirement of Peter Kamunyo in April.

Wachira will serve for a three-year term with the possibility of one final extension at the end of the period.

The directors will hold the positions for a five-year term each and will be eligible for re-appointment based on performance.

The six new directors include; Hazel Koitaba who has been appointed as Director Beneficiary and Provider Management, Ibrahim Mohamed Alio (Director Corporate services), Pariken Ole Sankei (Director Internal Audit), Catherine Mungania (Corporation Secretary/ Director Legal services), Robert Ingasira (Director Financial services) and Martin Ayoo (Director Information a Communication Technology).

“The new management team brings on board an invaluable wealth of experience that will immensely contribute to the transition of the Fund into its successor,” NHIF Board Chairperson Eng Michael Kamau said.

