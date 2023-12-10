NHIF Payments To Be Made To Government Pay Bill Number 222222

National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has announced a shift in its payment procedures, with payments now directed to the government Pay Bill number 222222.

NHIF CEO Elija Wachira confirmed that this adjustment would take immediate effect.

“This is in line with the Kenya Gazette No.16008 of 2022 and the Presidential Directive designating to the use of Pay Bill number 222222 as the government’s single payment platform,” Wachira said.

How to Pay NHIF

To facilitate seamless transactions, NHIF members are instructed to make payments using the following account numbers associated with Pay Bill number 222222:

Member Contribution: (NHIFM-ID NUMBER) Member Penalty: (NHIFP-ID NUMBER) Employer Contribution: (NHIFE-Slip Number) Employer Penalty: (NHIFEP-Employer Code)

For any inquiries or clarifications, NHIF members can contact the NHIF helpline at 0800720601.