fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    NHIF Payments To Be Made To Government Pay Bill Number 222222

    Damaris GatwiriBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    NHIF Payments To Be Made To Government Pay Bill Number 2222222

    National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has announced a shift in its payment procedures, with payments now directed to the government Pay Bill number 222222.

    NHIF CEO Elija Wachira confirmed that this adjustment would take immediate effect.

    “This is in line with the Kenya Gazette No.16008 of 2022 and the Presidential Directive designating to the use of Pay Bill number 222222 as the government’s single payment platform,” Wachira said.

    How to Pay NHIF

    To facilitate seamless transactions, NHIF members are instructed to make payments using the following account numbers associated with Pay Bill number 222222:

    1. Member Contribution: (NHIFM-ID NUMBER)
    2. Member Penalty: (NHIFP-ID NUMBER)
    3. Employer Contribution: (NHIFE-Slip Number)
    4. Employer Penalty: (NHIFEP-Employer Code)

    For any inquiries or clarifications, NHIF members can contact the NHIF helpline at 0800720601.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Cops Hunt Gang Behind Attack on Two Meru Police Stations

    NHIF Payments To Be Made To Government Pay Bill Number 222222

     